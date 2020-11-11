Coronavirus news live updates: India crosses 86 lakh cases, recovery rate 92.79%

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 86 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.13 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent. Meanwhile, India is also in talks with Pfizer for its Covid-19 vaccine. Globally, markets looked upbeat on vaccine hopes pushing back a second wave of the virus as US registered over one million cases in November thus far. Stay tuned for updates.
WHO not sharing enough info about China coronavirus probe: US
A senior US government official complained Tuesday that the World Health Organization has not shared enough information about its planned mission to China to investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus.
Read more
Jair Bolsonaro asks Brazilians not to deal with Covid-19 'like fags'
President Jair Bolsonaro drew criticism Tuesday for telling Brazilians not to deal with Covid-19 like "a country of fags," the far-right leader's latest controversial outburst on the pandemic.
Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the virus even as it has killed 163,000 people in Brazil -- the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States -- made the comment during a meandering speech at the presidential palace in which he also appeared to threaten US President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
US sees over 1 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases for 7th straight day
The United States reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the number of deaths surged to their highest daily count since August.
Read more
New type of test may better discern immunity to the coronavirus
A new type of test can detect a person’s immune response to the coronavirus better than a widely used antibody test, according to research released on Tuesday. The test, if authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, would be the first commercial product to detect the response of a T cell — a type of immune cell — to the virus.
Read more
Planes, dry ice, pharmacies: The logistical challenges of Covid-19 vaccines
The United States could be the first country to launch one of the most ambitious vaccine operations in history: distributing and administering up to 600 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in just a few months.
Read more
Covid-19 threatens people with intellectual and developmental challenges
People with intellectual disabilities and developmental disorders are three times more likely to die if they have Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, compared with others with the diagnosis, according to a large analysis of insurance claims data.
Read more
In Brazil’s halt of Chinese vaccine trial, critics see politics
Brazil halted a late-stage trial of a Chinese vaccine on Monday that had been considered a global front-runner in the race to develop a protective shot for the coronavirus, after a “serious adverse” reaction in a participant.
Read more
Today's Covid-19 numbers: With 44,281 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571
Total active cases are 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hrs.
Total cured cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.
Read more
Covid-19 death numbers coming down but not Bengaluru’s share
While the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state has fallen dramatically, an analysis of official data shows that Bengaluru’s share of deaths has not declined. Private hospitals may be to blame, an expert said.
Read more
Covid-19: India second in world in testing; positivity rate down at 7.18%, says govt
India has conducted the second-highest number of tests for detection of Covid-19 in the world at 11.96 crore with rapid antigen tests comprising 49 per cent and RT-PCR 46 per cent of the total tests done till Tuesday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.
Read more
Why are children much less likely than adults to be infected by Covid-19?
It’s been a big puzzle of the pandemic: Why are children so much less likely than adults to become infected with the new coronavirus and, if infected, less likely to become ill?
A possible reason may be that many children already have antibodies to other coronaviruses, according to researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London. About 1 in 5 of the colds that plague children are caused by viruses in this family. Antibodies to those viruses may also block SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the pandemic.
Read more