Coronavirus news live updates: India cases cross 600, 1st death reported in TN

More reports of positive cases pour in as Indian enters a 21-day lockdown. Indore has detected five cases, while Bihar has added one more to its tally. The person who died yesterday in Delhi was COVID-19 negative. India comes to a halt with the lockdown but the government has assured that essential commodities will be available. The number of positive cases in India has reached 594 and the death toll is at 11. Stay tuned for more updates.
Coronavirus cases cross 600, 1st death in Tamil Nadu; more beds earmarked in civil, military hospitals for COVID-19 patients
PM’s address to Kashi:
Remember, social distancing and staying at home is the only and most important solution.
Please stay away from false information and trust only the truth.
Virus attacks anyone, even people who take care of themselves. It does not see the profession or status of the person.
9013151515 --- WhatsApp seva for coronavirus -- say Namaste on WhatsApp, you will be responded to. Whatsapp seva if you have queries, needs. Doctors dressed in white are the Gods who save our lives.
NPR updation postponed
In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register (NPR) postponed until further orders: Ministry of Home Affairs (ANI)
New cases in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh
Five new cases reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total tally to 23 in the state. On the other side, six more cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, taking its toll to 15.
Cricket in the time of lockdown, Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Indian Army Sources: Army Headquarters are closed today in view of the lockdown announcement by the Government. From tomorrow onwards, only 5-10 percent of essential staff to work for meeting the operational requirements. (ANI)
Social distancing in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting. (PTI Photo)
Social distancing: Circles, squares drawn outside Maharashtra shops
Inspired by photos outside a mall in China where the management drew circles on the floor to maintain social distancing to curb coronavirus spread, people in parts of Maharashtra have started implementing the same.
I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, there is no need to panic, essential services are available: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)
India under lockdown, Day 1: An empty road in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
'A good news on the occasion of Gudi Padwa'
Maharashtra's first two Covid-19 positive patients, who were admitted in Pune's Naidu Hospital, have been discharged.
The couple had a history of Dubai travel.
"It is good news on the occasion of Gudi Padwa," said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is guardian minister of Pune.
The couple had travelled to Dubai as part of a 40-member group, in the last week of February. (DHNS)
Three new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; total rises to 38
The number of COVID-19 cases inGujarathas gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for thecoronaviruson Wednesday, a health department official said.
On Wednesday morning, one new case each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters.
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar
A 29-year-old resident of Patna, who had returned from Gujarat earlier this month, hastestedpositivefor coronavirus, the fourth confirmed case inBihar, a health department official said on Wednesday.
Mizoram man who returned from Amsterdam tests COVID-19 positive
A man in Mizoram, aged about 50 years, who recently returned from Holland capital Amsterdam tested positive of COVID-19.
Rajasthan: Four new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state today. Two of the four positive persons are members of the medical staff in Bhilwara. The total number of cases in the state rise to 36. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh government announces an additional Rs 50 crore for state health department in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)
US Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
The Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker said on early Wednesday.
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown, Olympic postponement
The cancellation of this year's IPL looks inevitable with the BCCI under tremendous pressure after the declaration of a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
WHO terms India lockdown 'comprehensive and robust'
The UN has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against coronavirus, with a top official at the world body's health agency praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown as a "comprehensive and robust" response to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Maharashtra tally 112; five more test positive
Maharashtra reported five new coronavirus cases since Tuesday night, taking the number of cases in the state to 112, the highest in the country so far, officials said.
One third of humanity under coronavirus lockdown
India's billion-plus population went into a three-weeklockdownon Wednesday, with athirdof the world nowunderorders to stay indoors, as the coronavirus pandemic forced Japan to postpone the Olympics until next year.
Three new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. 38 positive cases reported till date. FIR has been registered against 147 people for breaking home quarantine: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department (ANI)
Three new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, total mounts to 39
ThreefreshcasesofCOVID-19have been reported inTelangana, taking thetotalnumber of people infected with the virus in the state to39, according to a bulletin issued by the state government late Tuesday night.
The second death which was reported in Delhi yesterday is COVID-19 negative: Union Health Ministry (ANI)
Five people test positive for COVID-19 in Indore. Of the five, four are residents of Indore and one of Ujjain: Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. (ANI)
Key medical glove factories cutting staff 50% amid coronavirus
Malaysia's medical glove factories, which make most of the world's critical hand protection, are operating at half capacity just when they're most needed, The Associated Press has learned.
No crisis of essential commodities, no need to panic: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night assured the countrymen there will be no crisis of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown that is beginning midnight.
Donald Trump warns coronavirus shutdown could 'destroy a country'
President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his push to relax the coronavirus lockdown in the United States, warning that the measures could "destroy" the country.
"A lot of people agree with me. Our country -- it's not built to shut down," he said on Fox News. "You can destroy a country this way by closing it down."
First known child death in US from coronavirus
The first known death of a child due to the novel coronavirus in the United States was reported Tuesday, despite the disease not typically proving severe for juveniles.
Greta Thunberg says she 'likely' had coronavirus
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that it was "extremely likely" that she had contracted the new coronavirus, after experiencing several symptoms following a trip to central Europe.
Congress supports PM Narendra Modi's lockdown order, but flags problems of disadvantaged section
The Congress on Tuesday said the entire nation was ready to pay heed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lockdown orders and every citizen should support it, but the party flagged the challenges the poor, daily wagers, farmers and other marginalised section of the society would face during the three-week period.
Bihar: Another person test positive for Coronavirus in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital; total number of cases rise to 4 in the state. The person is 29-years-old and had returned to Patna from Gujarat's Bhavnagar. His travel history would be thoroughly checked by the administration: Ajay Sinha, Nodal Officer, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)
India's transgender community struggles as coronavirus shuts life down
India's coronavirus lockdown leaves transgender people at heightened risk of poverty and ill health because they exist on the margins of society, eking out a living through sex work and begging, activists and community members said on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu reports 1st COVID-19 death, India's death toll rises to 11
TamilNadu reports first death due to COVID-19 virus. A 54-year-old man, 12 th patient, passed away in Madurai. He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes & hypertension.
Open Letter to PM Modi by CPI(M) Gen Sec Sitaram Yechury: Disappointed that no measures or relief announced for those who need the maximum support.
Telangana reports two more cases - the DSP whose son returned from the UKhad tested positive on Sunday and their female cook.DSP and son were booked by Telangana police for defying quarantine rules.Telangana's tally at 39, while 1 has recovered.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar says the 12th patient who is admitted in Madurai GH is "not responding well"
