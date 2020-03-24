Coronavirus news live updates: India cases cross 600, 1st death reported in TN

More reports of positive cases pour in as Indian enters a 21-day lockdown. Indore has detected five cases, while Bihar has added one more to its tally. The person who died yesterday in Delhi was COVID-19 negative. India comes to a halt with the lockdown but the government has assured that essential commodities will be available. The number of positive cases in India has reached 594 and the death toll is at 11. Stay tuned for more updates.