Coronavirus news live updates: India crosses 12 lakh cases; Brazil, US see record spikes

India added 37,724 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The country's tally is now over 12.22 lakh. The death toll from the virus nears 30,000. Globally, coronavirus cases surged past 15 million as some of the worst-hit nations, such as US, Brazil continued to record over 60,000 daily cases. Stay tuned for more updates.
Hubli: Nurses from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) who were protesting against management, alleging lack of PPE kits & masks, called off their strike late last night after receiving assurances from Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil
Washington mayor orders face masks worn as soon as 'you leave home'
The mayor of Washington on Monday tightened rules for wearing masks in the US capital, ordering city residents to don face coverings as soon as they leave their home.
"People must wear a mask when they leave their homes if they are likely to come into contact with another person for more than a fleeting moment," Muriel Bowser's office announced.
Pfizer gets $1.95 billion to produce coronavirus vaccine by year’s end
As nations around the world race to lock up coronavirus vaccines even before they are ready, the Trump administration on Wednesday made one of largest investments yet, announcing a nearly $2 billion contract with Pfizer and a German biotechnology company for 100 million doses by December.
The contract is part of what the White House calls the Warp Speed project, an effort to drastically shorten the time it would take to manufacture and distribute a working vaccine. So far, the United States has put money into more than a half dozen efforts, hoping to build manufacturing ability for an eventual breakthrough.
Brazil sets daily record of new coronavirus cases
Brazil recorded a new daily record of coronavirus cases Wednesday with nearly 68,000 infections, a sign COVID-19 is still far from being brought under control in the hard-hit country.
The health ministry said 67,860 new infections and 1,284 deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours in Brazil, which has the second-biggest outbreak in the world, after the United States.
Karnataka reports 4,764 new coronavirus cases
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 4,764 fresh cases, with 10 districts for the first time registering more than 100 cases on a single day, a sign that the virus is tightening its grip in other parts of the state, even though Bengaluru remained the hardest-hit district.
Read more here
Can we learn to fight TB from Coronavirus?
Indians have not been untouched by the epidemics and pandemics the world has seen over the past 30 years. India is better placed today to tackle and counter pandemics such as Covid-19. We had our share of failures and learning over decades while managing pandemics like cholera, plague, influenza, polio, SARS, Japanese Encephalitis, Chikungunya, H1N1 and Nipah.
Read more here
ICMR sits on national sero-surveillance report even after Delhi reports high exposure of its population to Covid-19
For nearly two months the Indian Council of Medical Research has not disclosed the detailed results of a national-level survey that would showcase the extent of the people’s exposure to novel coronavirus-2019 in India.
Read more here
Maharashtra records over 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday
Also, 280 deaths were recorded, taking the total to 12,556. This is the second-highest toll recorded in a day's time.
Read more here
107 more people test Covid-19 positive in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing caseload to 4,398; active case count 962: Official data
Rajasthan reports 961 new Covid-19 cases
961 Covid-19 positive cases, 6 deaths, 620 recovered and 542 discharged in Rajasthan till 8:30 PM today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 32,334 including 583 deaths, 23,364 recovered and 22,470 discharged: State Health Department
ICMR approves two more antigen test kits
ICMR has validated and approved two more antigen test kits. While one of them is Indian manufacturer - LabCare Diagnostic Ltd, other is Belgium based company- Coris BioConcept. Previously, ICMR had approved SD Biosensor, a Korean company for antigen test kits: ICMR
Gujarat reports 1020 new Covid-19 cases
In the last 24 hours, 1020 new Covid-19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. State tally rises to 51,485 including 12,016 active cases, 37,240 cured/discharged cases and 2,229 deaths: State Health Department
West Bengal reports 2291 new Covid-19 cases
2291 new Covid-19 positive cases and 39 deaths have been reported in West Bengal today. Total number of cases now at 49,321 including 18,450 active cases, 29,650 discharged cases and 1,221 deaths: State Health Department.
Maharashtra records more than 10,000 cases in 24 hours
724 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of cases to 28186: State Health Department
27-year-old police constable, who recently recovered from Covid-19, becomes blood plasma donor for 70-year-old coronavirus patient in Noida: Officials
Bihar reports 1,502 new Covid-19 cases
1502 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 30066 including 19876 discharged cases, 208 deaths and 9981 active cases: State Health Department
Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24: Madhya Pradesh HM
Covid-19 cases in Delhi reach 1,26,323
1227 Covid-19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. 1,26,323 total positive cases, 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths reported in the national capital so far: Government of Delhi
Manipur reports 45 new Covid-19 cases
In the last late 24 hours, 45 new Covid-19positive cases have been reported in Manipur. Total number of cases nor stands at 2060 of which 642 are active and 1418 recovered cases: State Govt
Karnataka records 4,764 new Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu near 2 lakh-mark
5,849 new Covid-19positive cases and 74 have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases stand at 1,86,492 including 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 discharges and 2700 deaths: State Health Department
Manipur to go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow.
Kerala records highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases
1,038 new Covid-19 have been reported in Kerala today, which is the highest single-day spike in cases in the state. Out of the new cases, 276 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram. Number of active cases now stands at 8,818: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
6 BSE personnel test positive in Meghalaya
24 people, including 6 BSF personnel, test positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya, 7 patients recover; active case count 433: Official
Dharavi reports 5 new Covid-19 cases
5 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2507 including 2116 discharges and 141 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar says he has tested Covid-19 positive
Gujarat govt directs self-financed schools in state not to collect tuition fees from students as long as they remain shut due to Covid-19 pandemic
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur quarantines himself after official tests positive for coronavirus
5 students who took up Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam test Covid-19 positive
Five of over 88,000 students, who took up Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical examination held recently across the state, test positive for Covid-19: Officials
Study case history of people recovered from Covid-19: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to study case history of patients discharged after treatment for #COVID19, says it could help in improving state's recovery rate
Covid-19 cases in Mizoram rise to 317
The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Mizoram is 317 including 179 cured/discharged cases and 138 active cases: Department of Information and Public Relations, State Govt
India responding with utmost urgency to Covid-19 from start: WHO Regional Director
India is responding with utmost urgency to Covid-19 from start. It's been continually strengthening preparedness&response measures, including ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals, arranging&stocking up medicines & essentials: WHO Regional Director, South-East Asia
India's Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 63.13 per cent with record 28,472 patients recuperating in 24 hours: Union Health Ministry
UP records 2308 new Covid-19 cases
UP reported 2,308 new Covid-19 cases, taking active cases to 20,825 activein the last 24 hours. Number of discharges & deaths stand at 33,500 & 1,263 respectively. Over 45,650 samples were tested in the state yesterday, over 16 lakhs tests done so far: UP Principal Health Secretary
No Independence Day celebrations in MP amid Covid-19
Madhya Pradesh govt will not organise traditional public functions to mark Independence Day this year in view of coronavirus crisis: Home Minister Narottam Mishra
Over 2 lakh lockdown violation cases reported in Maharashtra till date
Over 2 lakh cases of violation of prohibitory orders registered in Maharashtra till date since coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March, say officials.
Aid from top donors drops even as need soars
A new snapshot of the frantic global response to the coronavirus pandemic shows some of the world's largest government donors of humanitarian aid are buckling under the strain: Funding commitments, for the virus and otherwise, have dropped by a third from the same period last year.
The analysis by the UK-based Development Initiatives, obtained in advance by The Associated Press, offers a rare real-time look at the notoriously difficult to track world of aid.
Read more
Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 15 million
Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.
The total of 15,009,213 cases is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data, while the death toll of more than 616,000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.
Read more
Seven-judge committee will consider after four weeks the aspect of re-starting physical court hearing in SC: CJI S A Bobde
Over 300 police personnel have recovered from Covid-19 in J&K
Over 300 of our police personnel have recovered from Covid-19. Today, 26 of them are donating their blood plasma. We want others who have recovered from COVID19 to come forward and donate plasma. We will facilitate all donors: J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh
Complete lockdown in Kashmir Valley, except in Bandipora, from Wednesday evening till Monday morning: Jammu and Kashmir administration
16 Assam Rifles personnel among 20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
Twenty more people, including 16 Assam Rifles personnel and two BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 317 on Wednesday, a government statement said.
Of the 306 samples tested on Tuesday, 18 people from Aizawl district and two from south Mizoram's Lunglei district were found infected with COVID-19, the Information and Public Relations Department said in the statement.
The new patients are 16 personnel of Assam Rifles, two BSF jawans, an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staffer and a civilian, it said.
BS Yediyurappa holds meeting on Covid-19 crisis in Karnataka
Lab-made 'mild virus' mimics coronavirus, can aid drug, vaccine discovery: Study
Scientists have genetically modified a "mild virus" which generates antibodies in humans just like the novel coronavirus, but without causing severe disease, an advance which they say will enable more labs across the world to safely test drugs and vaccine candidates against COVID-19.
The researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis in the US engineered the mildly infecting vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) which virologists widely use in experiments by swapping one of its genes for one from the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Pakistan reports 1,332 new COVID-19 cases, records 38 fresh deaths
Pakistan has recorded 1,332 new coronavirus cases, taking the nation-wide tally of infections to 267,428, the health ministry said on Wednesday, a day after the country registered its lowest daily COVID-19 count in more than two and a half months.
UAE's migrant workers fret over future in coronavirus economy
The coronavirus crisis has taken a heavy toll on the economies of the oil-rich Gulf, heavily reliant on low-paid foreign workers.
They are the backbone of the Gulf economies, taking jobs in construction, services and transport, and are now facing the realities of the pandemic.
Many have racked up debt and would go hungry without the help of charities as they wait for work and to be paid.
Some said they found little reason to stay without work and wanted to return to their home countries despite being owed months of wages; hundreds of thousands have already left.
RT-PCR lab inaugurated in Kalaburagi
District In charge Minister Shashikala Jolle inaugurated a new RT-PCR labouratory established at district Covid hospital. About 200 to 250 swabs can be tested a day.
Delhi government has decided to conduct sero surveillance every month. It will be done from the 1st till 5th of every month: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
DGP J&K Dilbag Singh inaugurates Plasma Screening Camp, organised by J&K Police & Dept of Health and Medical Education at Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar
Need for Central cadre acutely felt by doctors
Need for Central cadre is felt acutely by doctors. There's sense of helplessness with divergent directions in diff states. One Nation One Guideline has been our voice.IMA looks upto Govt to accept our demand for Indian Medical Service: Indian Medical Association in a letter to PM
public gathered at Nalasopara station at around 8:25 am as state transport bus services were disrupted. A local train was stopped by commuters from 8.27 am to 8.31 am.
Serum Institute to begin coronavirus vaccine trials on 5,000 volunteers
Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said it will be starting trials of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by the end of August on up to 5,000 Indian volunteers after getting the necessary nods, and launch the vaccine by June next year if all goes well.
Read more
1,078 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours
1,078 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 19,835 including 6387 active cases and 13,309 recovered: State Health Department
226 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
226 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today till 1030 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 31,599 including 8129 active cases, 22,889 recovered and 581 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department
Karnataka ends lockdown
Total number of samples tested up to 21st July is 1,47,24, 546 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Hundreds of irate commuters staged an impromptu 'rail-roko' agitation at Nalasopara station demanding resumption ot suburban train services.
Nalasopara is located on Mumbai's Western line in Palghar district
Spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total #positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 411133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Australia posts record number of new COVID-19 infections
Australia reported a record 501 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, nearly four months after the pandemic supposedly peaked in the country.
Most of the cases were reported in Victoria state, where authorities have struggled to bring an outbreak in Melbourne under control despite Australia's second-biggest city being locked down for nearly two weeks.
Australia's new coronavirus infections previously peaked on March 28 when 459 cases were reported, according to data compiled by AFP, before the country appeared to bring the virus under control and began easing harsh restrictions.
Australia, like neighbouring New Zealand, has been lauded for its pandemic response.
Tune in to DH Radio | The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Mumbai's dabbawalas
In this episode, DH journalists Akash Sriram and Manasi Pawar discuss the state of Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas and how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the hunger saviours of India's financial capital, which also incidentally is the worst-hit city by the pandemic.
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine starts final tests in Brazil
A Chinese-made vaccine against the new coronavirus entered the final stage of testing Tuesday in Brazil, where volunteers received the first doses of what officials hope will be a game-changer in the pandemic
Read more
Israelis urge Benjamin Netanyahu to quit over coronavirus, corruption charges
About 2,000 Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday as protests mounted against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.
Read more
Donald Trump willing to work with China on Covid-19 vaccine for United States
USPresident Donald Trump expressed a willingness on Tuesday to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Read more
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi says Republican $1 trillion coronavirus aid proposal not enough
Democratic USHouse of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the $1 trillion Republicans say they are considering as the size of a coronavirus aid package would not be sufficient to do what is needed for the USeconomy and Americans' health.
Read more
As cases drop in Delhi, Mumbai, a question: Has coronavirus pandemic peaked?
The Covid-19 pandemic may have peaked in Delhi and the daily caseloads are on the wane in Mumbai and Chennai, but there is no sign of the disease reaching anywhere close to its peak in the rest of the country.
Read more here
Covid-19 and the limitation of mathematical models
Every other day, somebody, somewhere in the world, presents a new mathematical model of how much worse the Covid-19 pandemic is going to get, or perhaps when the pandemic will end. Nobody can see into the future. So why should we believe these models any more than we believe astrological forecasts?
Read more here
Indian firms prepared for coronavirus pandemic test: Survey
Despite being badly bruised by the Covid-19 outbreak, more than half of Indian businesses are prepared to deal with any future blow from the pandemic, while 29% are operating normally, a survey of 2,600 businesses across 14 countries, including India, has found.
Read more here
291 private hospitals served notices over Covid-19 beds, ICU
The civic body has directed the private hospitals in the city to notify it about the availability of beds in the hospitals in 24 hours failing which they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act.
Read more here
France records 584 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
France has recorded 584 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry data released on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases now stands at 177,338, the ministry said. The number of people in hospitals with the virus was down 107, and the number in intensive care was down by 12, the figures showed.
The ministry revised down slightly its figure for the total death toll since the start of the outbreak, to 30,165 from 30,177 a day earlier. It did not immediately give a reason for the revision. (Reuters)
Quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers
Mumbai's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,03,262 with addition of 995 new cases; 62 deaths take toll to 5,814: Civic body (ANI)
FIR registered against a 30-year-old woman from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, who was tested COVID19 positive & was under home isolation, for fleeing to Dubai via Mumbai airport through a special flight on July 17: Pimpri Chinchwad Police (ANI)
983 Covid-19 positive cases, 9 deaths, 549 recovered and 539 discharged in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 31,373 including 577 deaths, 22,744 recovered and 21,928 discharged: State Health Department (ANI)
9 pm to 5 am night curfew and Sunday curfew will continue in Karnataka: State Government (ANI)