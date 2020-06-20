Coronavirus news live updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal opposes LG's order on ending home isolation, says it will increase COVID-19 spread in capital

India's COVID-19 death toll stood at 12,970 and the number of positive cases neared 4 lakh, on Saturday. The nation registered a record one-day jump of 14,516 COVID-19 cases in a grim trend that has continued for most of this month as Chennai was back into lockdown after a sharp rise in the infections. In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and now stands at 2,13,831, which showed that around 53.79% of the patients have recovered so far. Globally, more than 82 lakh people have tested positive for the virus ever since its emergence in China last December and over 4.45 lakh have died. Stay tuned for more updates.
Puducherry reports 52 new COVID-19 cases
Puducherry records 52 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 338 including 131 recoveries and 7 deaths: Puducherry Health Department
COVID-19 cases reach 628 in Himachal Pradesh: State Health Department
There's already shortage of healthcare staff, says Kejriwal: Report
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at today's SDMA meeting said there is already a shortage of healthcare staff, how will it be possible to arrange doctors & nurses for thousands of patients at quarantine centres: Sources
Why Delhi not following ICMR guidelines on home quarantine, says Kejriwal: Report
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said when the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is allowing home-isolation for asymptomatic & mildly symptomatic cases across the country why different rules are being implemented in Delhi: Sources
CM Kejriwal opposes LG's decision on 5-day compulsory institutional quarantine
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at today's SDMA meeting opposed LG Anil Baijal's decision of 5-day compulsory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. He said this will make people evade testing which will further increase the spread of infection: Sources
Tokyo reports 39 new COVID-19 cases
Bengaluru head constable under treatment for COVID-19 passes away
A 56-year-old head constable who was attached to Kalasipalya police station has passed away on Saturday morning.
The deceased was tested positive two days back and was admitted in the COVID-19ward in Victoria hospital. He passed away while undergoing treatment.
It is our endeavour that workers get jobs near home; till now you were developing cities, now you will help your village: PM
Indian villages fought COVID-19: PM Modi
COVID-19 is a huge menace, the whole world has been shaken by it but you stood tall. The way India's villages have fought corona, it has taught a lesson even to the cities: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
DDMA to oppose LG's order of ending home isolation
Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is scheduled for 12 pm today. We will oppose LG's order of ending home isolation in this meeting. Ending home isolation is against ICMR guidelines & will create chaos in Delhi: Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM
All COVID-19 patients to be kept in quarantine centres for 5 days: AAP MLA
As per yesterday's order, all COVID-19 patients, symptomatic or asymptomatic, will be kept in quarantine centres for 5 days. People from my constituency have told me that they won't get themselves tested for fear of being whisked away to quarantine centres: AAP MLA Raghav Chadda
Delhi needs 90,000 beds: Raghav Chadha
As per our calculation, Delhi needs 15,000 beds by June 30 but after this order, now we need 90,000 beds by June 30. From where will we get 90,000 beds?: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha
A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Puri district, taking the death toll to 12 in Odisha: State Health Department
Odisha reports 179 new COVID-19 cases
179 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 4856 out of which 1543 cases are active: State Health Department
Spoke to labourers from different districts after they returned to Bihar: Nitish Kumar
During the lockdown, I interacted through video conference with labourers in different districts after they returned to Bihar. I felt that they don't want to go to other states for work: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan'
Madhya Pradesh: A BJP MLA who had participated in voting for Rajya Sabha elections yesterday has tested positive for COVID-19
Rajasthan reports 158 new COVID-19 cases
Rajasthan reported 158 COVID-19 cases till 10.30 AM today, taking the total number of cases to 14,314 out of which 2,860 cases are active. Number of deaths due to the disease stands at 333: State Health Department
Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen
Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they ramp up efforts to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, state-backed Beijing News reported on Saturday.
WHO warns of COVID-19 danger as Brazil cases hit one million
The World Health Organization warned Friday of a "new and dangerous phase" of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections continued to surge in the Americas, with Brazil registering more than one million cases.
Police personnel distribute face masks to people in Amritsar
66,16,496 samples tested till 19th June. 1,89,869 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Satyendar Jain has been administered plasma therapy, has no fever now
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been administered plasma therapy. He has no fever now, his health will be monitored at ICU over the next 24 hours: Office of Satyendar Jain Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on 17th June.
As COVID-19 cases rise, first field hospital ready to take in patients
Following an upsurge in the COVID-19cases and also warning of a possible rise in cases by July-August, the BBMP has decided to set up field hospitals in the city.
India reports highest single-day spike of 14,516 COVID-19 cases
India reports the highest single-day spike of 14516 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases now stands 395048 at including 168269 active cases, 213831 cured/discharged/migrated & 12948 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
Coronavirus lockdowns may be driving another virus wave — Dengue Fever
Getting people to hunker down at home has helped stem thecoronaviruspandemic, but in parts of Southeast Asia, it’s spurred another potentially deadly disease: dengue.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 20
The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases ofcoronavirusand COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 4 lakh people.
Apple re-closes some stores, raising economic concerns
Apple's Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face: Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns?
Poorest countries to save $12 bn in 2020 debt relief: World Bank
The world's poorest countries could save over $12 billion owed to the sovereign and other creditors this year through their participation in a debt-relief program, with Angola alone saving some $3.4 billion, according to estimates published Friday in a new database from the World Bank.
The savings under the COVID-19-linked Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) will be short-term, since the initiative only provides for suspension of debt payments through the end of the year. It postpones those payments until a later date but does not cancel them outright.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 601 to 189,135
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 601 to 189,135, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,883, the tally showed.
Raj govt caps costs for COVID-19 testing, treatment in pvt hospitals
Rajasthan government on Friday capped the charges for coronavirus testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients in private labs and hospitals.
Mexico blows past 20,000 coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths in Mexico surpassed 20,000 on Friday after the health ministry reported 647 new fatalities and 5,030 new confirmed cases.
COVID-19 brings out worst monetary plans from Left, Right
A rare meeting of minds between India’s Left and Right on a point of economics should alarm those who belong to neither. The two sides are tossing out similar — and similarly absurd — ideas.
Brazil records 54,771 new COVID-19 cases
Brazil’s health ministry says it recorded 54,771 new infections bringing the total cases to 10,32,913 with 48,954 deaths: AFP news agency
Notice to Maha govt hospital's dean for allegedly asking COVID-19 patient to buy expensive medicine from outside
Director of Medical Education issues show-cause notice to dean of govt hospital in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly asking COVID-19 patient to buy expensive medicine from outside
Jharkhand reports 41 fresh COVID-19 cases, state's tally reaches 1,961; number of active cases stands at 615: Govt bulletin
Mizoram reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
Mizoram reports 10 new COVID-19 positive cases; the total number of cases in the state stands at 140 including 131 active cases and 9 cured/discharged: Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
LG's guidelines on home isolation will 'seriously harm' Delhi: City govt
The Delhi government on Friday said the new guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients issued by the Lt Governor was an "arbitrary decision" and will "seriously harm" the national capital.
Record 3,137 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 53,000; death toll mounts to 2,035
For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035,authorities said.
Lockdown provided 'breathing space' to ramp up testing, health infrastructure: Govt
The lockdown provided a "breathing space" for the government to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities and health infrastructure which ensured improved recovery rate by timely detection and clinical management of coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Friday.
Karnataka patients a step away from private COVID-19 treatment
Karnataka is a step away from offering treatment facilities for COVID-19 at private hospitals. Following recommendations by an experts-led task force meeting chaired by Health Minister B Sriramulu, the health department pinned hopes on the cabinet to ratify the decisions.
With 41 new cases today, the total number of cases rise to 1,961 in Jharkhand. Ar least, 137 patients recovered today and number of total recovered/discharged stand at 1,335: State Health Department.
Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros
The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday - the"highest single-day number so far.
156 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 1,1582. Death toll rises to 495 after 9 deaths were reported today: State Health Department.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 619 including 223 active cases, 377 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of novel coronavirus cases in India and across the globe. Till today,India's COVID-19 death toll stands at 12,825 and the number of positive cases crossesanother grim milestone of over 4 lakh cases. From June 1 till 19, the country saw a surge of 1,76,411 coronavirus infection cases with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining among the top ten states accounting for the rising tally of COVID-19. Globally, more than 82 lakh people have tested positive for the virus ever since its emergence in China last December and over 4.45 lakh have died. Stay tuned for more updates.