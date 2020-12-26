Coronavirus news live updates: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,01,68,733, and the death toll stands at 1,47,314. Meanwhile, more UK returnees tested positive on Friday, taking the tally to 14 in Karnataka. The samples of 13 have already been sent to Nimhans for genetic sequencing. Meanwhile yesterday, for the first time since the pandemic broke out, Maharashtra's Dharavi did not report a single case or a death. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.