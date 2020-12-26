Coronavirus news live updates: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,01,68,733, and the death toll stands at 1,47,314. Meanwhile, more UK returnees tested positive on Friday, taking the tally to 14 in Karnataka. The samples of 13 have already been sent to Nimhans for genetic sequencing. Meanwhile yesterday, for the first time since the pandemic broke out, Maharashtra's Dharavi did not report a single case or a death. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Specific New Year guidelines soon for Bengaluru: Bommai
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Bengaluru-specific guidelines will be issued to regulate New Year celebrations amid anxiety over the new strain of the virus, which resulted in the night curfew fiasco.
10 more UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Karnataka
Dr Vijayendra BK, Chief Health Officer, Public Health, BBMP, said, “Seven of these are fromBengaluru. We haven’t received the lab reports for Friday but on Thursday, four patients tested positive, on Wednesday one patient tested positive, and on Tuesday two patients tested positive. We have only been focussing on the UK returnees from the past few days and contact tracing for these patients is underway.”
Japan confirms first cases of new coronavirus variant in country
Japan's health ministry has confirmed the country's first cases of infection with the new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in Britain.
Covid pandemic has taught us to invest in R&D, strive to become self-reliant: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has taught us the need to invest in and sustain research and development and to strive to become self-reliant, and urged the private sector to partner with various institutes to promote innovation in the country.
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.