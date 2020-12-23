Coronavirus news live updates: India sees 23,950 Covid-19 cases, over 26K recoveries and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours

India records 23,950 new Covid-19 cases, 26,895 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Two returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Tuesday and their samples are undergoing genomic testing to determine if they have contracted a new variant of the virus. Earlier, six passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Delhi as several countries around the world banned flights and travellers from Britain. London said the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now "out of control." Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.
India likely to approve AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine by next week
India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Trump threatens to not sign Covid-19 bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
USPresident Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday not to sign a $892-billion coronavirus relief bill that includes desperately needed money for individual Americans, saying it should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks.
Pulse oximeter devices have higher error rate in Black patients
Pulse oximeters are one of the most commonly used tools in medicine. The small devices, which resemble a clothespin, measure blood oxygen when clipped onto a fingertip, and they can quickly indicate whether a patient needs urgent medical care.
A total of 16,42,68,721 samples tested for Covid-19 up to December 22. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Pfizer nears deal with US government for additional Covid-19 vaccine doses
Pfizer Inc is close to striking a deal with the USgovernment to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate next year in exchange for a government directive giving it better access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
New coronavirus strain: What we know so far
A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, recently emerged in the UK, sowing panicaround the world. Many countries, including India, have cut off air links to the UK as a result. The new variant is up to 70% more transmissible thanthe original SARS-CoV-2 strains, making it more fearsome.But a lot more needs to be understood about it.
Two UK returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru
Two returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 in the city on Tuesday. Their samples areundergoing genomic testing to determine if they have contracted a new variant of thevirus.
AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new coronavirus variant
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc told Reuters on Tuesday its Covid-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation.
Can travel bans curb the spread of new coronavirus strain? Experts skeptical
As nation after nation rushed this week to close their borders with Britain, the moves brought back memories of the way the world reacted after the coronavirus first emerged broadly in the spring. Most of those initial travel prohibitions came too late, put in place after the virus had already seeded itself in communities far and wide.
Joe Biden says he will push Congress for another Covid-19 relief bill
President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday he will ask Congress for another Covid-19 relief bill when he takes office, insisting that Americans want Republicans and Democrats to work together again after Donald Trump goes.
24/7 Covid-19 testing facility launched at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport
A round-the-clock Covid-19 testing facility has been launched at the Kempegowda International Airport. Located near the arrival area of the terminal, the RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited.
France set to ease UK travel ban over new coronavirus strain
EU nationals and residents of EU countries will be allowed to enter from Wednesday providing they can show a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours old.
US will not impose Covid-19 screenings for flights from Britain
The US government does not intend to impose Covid-19 screenings for passengers travelling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said.
BBMP commissioner tests positive for Covid-19
Sources said Prasad reported slight breathing difficulty on Monday and gave the sample for the RT-PCR test. “Today (Tuesday), the results confirmed the infection with mild fever and (I’m) currently in isolation at Mallige Hospital,” Prasad said.
