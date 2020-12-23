Coronavirus news live updates: India sees 23,950 Covid-19 cases, over 26K recoveries and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours

India records 23,950 new Covid-19 cases, 26,895 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Two returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Tuesday and their samples are undergoing genomic testing to determine if they have contracted a new variant of the virus. Earlier, six passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Delhi as several countries around the world banned flights and travellers from Britain. London said the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now "out of control." Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.