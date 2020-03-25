Coronavirus news live updates: India sees a surge in positive cases as tally reaches 660

Dear Reader, Thank you for staying tuned to our coronavirus coverage since February. It's time to clear the clutter and, perhaps, saturation of coronavirus content in this live blog. Check out the post below to reach our highly-curated live blog on coronavirus news in India and abroad.
Security personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in New Delhi. (AFP photo)
Till now, 43 positive cases of Coronavirus have been detected in the state: Gujarat Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Jayanti Ravi
A 65-year-old woman from Mumbai who tested positive for Coronavirus, passes away; cause of death yet to be ascertained: Maharashtra Health Department
COVID-19 cases rise to six in Chhattisgarh: Raipur AIIMS Director NM Nagarkar (ANI)
COVID-19 cases in Delhi have risen to 36. A mohalla clinic doctor & 4 others have been tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife & daughter have also tested positive. A total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)
A 21-year-old woman (whose parents tested positive), a 32-year-old man with travel history to Dubai, a 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man have been tested positive for Coronavirus: Dr. Sudhir Singh, Incharge, Isolation Ward, King George's Medical University. (ANI)
Ahmedabad: Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages. (PTI Photo)
2 new positive cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai and Thane; Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124: Health Department, Maharashtra (ANI)
A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar passes away due to Coronavirus; Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday: J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal. (ANI)
Coronavirus: Five more test positive in Madhya Pradesh, state's tally rises to 20
The number ofCOVID-19cases inMadhyaPradeshrose to20withfivemorepatients in Indore hospitalstestingcoronaviruspositive, health officials said on Thursday.
A migrant worker holding her baby cries after she missed out on receiving free food outside Howrah railway station in Kolkata. (Reuters photo)
A crisis within a crisis: Addicts at risk as drug support groups close
Coronavirus is forcing support groups for millions of addicts around the world to shut, leaving many to struggle alone at a time of isolation and anxiety and heightening their risk of relapse.
US coronavirus cases cross 60,000, 827 dead: Tracker
The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States reached 60,115 on Wednesday while 827 people had died, a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University showed.
A volunteer makes an announcement to people standing in a queue to collect entry coupons of a grocery store, to maintain a distance in view of coronavirus outbreak, during nationwide lockdown at Mira Road, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Three persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa
Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases.
West Bengal: A 66-year-old man in Nayabad tests positive for Coronavirus. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 10. (ANI)
Germany evacuates its citizens from India
German nationals who are being evacuated from India amid 21-day national lockdown underwent security checks at Indira Gandhi International Airport. They will take off from India shortly.
3 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu
3 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu; an 18-yr-old male, a 63-yr-old male with travel history to Dubai at Walajah Hospital & a 66-yr-old male: State Health Minister
Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday
Second death reported in Gujarat
Second death due to coronavirus reported in Gujarat as 85-year-old woman dies in civil hospital. Earlier,69 years old male had died in Surat.
75-year-old woman dies in suspected COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, final test report awaited: Govt
Two more cases in Telangana. State tally at 41
P40: 43 year old female from Hyderabad. She is the family and primary
contact of P34. She does not have any history of international
travel, presently admitted and stable.
P41: 3 years old male child with a history of travel from Saudi Arabia. Stable and admitted in the hospital.