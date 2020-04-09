Coronavirus news live updates: India sees over 550 cases in 24 hours; Tally crosses 5800, toll rises to 180

A fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the 21-day lockdown, India still struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. As the PM calls the situation a "social emergency", hinting at an extension of the lockdown, panels and committed appointed by the state governments such as Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra favour the motion. Globally, the United States reports nearly 2,000 COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row. China reported 63 new cases on Wednesday, up from 62 a day earlier, the country's National Health Commission said. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.