Coronavirus news live updates: India tally crosses 1,900-mark, Tablighi Jamaat adds to chaos

On the ninth day of the 21-day lockdown, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crosses 1,900, as of April 2, and the death toll touched 62. Three COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana were reported at midnight, and all attended Nizamuddin meet. Four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Assam and Manipur on Wednesday, all of whom also returned from the Nizamuddin religious congregration. The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late Wednesday, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. Stay tuned for more updates.