Coronavirus news live updates: India tests 2.41 lakh samples on July 2 as Covid-19 tally swells past 2 6.25 lakh, death toll stands at 18,207

India on Thursday saw the daily Covid-19 tally climb past 19,000 again after a short-lived dip in the last two days with 19,148 fresh cases and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has crossed the nine-million mark in conducting Covid-19 tests, with 90,56,173 samples having been examined till July 1, officials said on Thursday. New daily coronavirus cases in the United States soared past 50,000 for the first time Wednesday, as the World Health Organization delivered a grave warning that the global pandemic is accelerating. Stay tuned for more updates.