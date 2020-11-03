Coronavirus news live updates: India reports 38,310 new Covid-19 cases, 490 deaths; tally tops 82.6 lakh

India's Covid-19 caseload has risen to 82,67,623, while the active cases remain below 6 lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 5,41,405 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprises 6.83 per cent of the total caseload. India's death toll stands at 1,23,097. The United States remains the most affected country, with more than 2.3 lakh deaths and over 90 lakh cases. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil, India, and Mexico. Stay tuned for more updates.