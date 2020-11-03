Coronavirus news live updates: India reports 38,310 new Covid-19 cases, 490 deaths; tally tops 82.6 lakh

India's Covid-19 caseload has risen to 82,67,623, while the active cases remain below 6 lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 5,41,405 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprises 6.83 per cent of the total caseload. India's death toll stands at 1,23,097. The United States remains the most affected country, with more than 2.3 lakh deaths and over 90 lakh cases. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil, India, and Mexico. Stay tuned for more updates.
Total 11,17,89,350 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 2nd November. Of these, 10,46,247 samples were tested yesterday.
India reports 38,310 new coronavirus cases with 58,323 recoveries and 490 deaths in the past 24 hours
Australia records one local Covid-19 case, NZ quarantine worker tests positive
Australia on Tuesday reported one locally acquired case of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, while New Zealand registered its first community transmission in more than two weeks after a worker at a quarantine facility tested positive.
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported the one domestic case of Covid-19, though it and Queensland state said there were six infections among people returning from overseas and in quarantine.
The result means Victoria state, the epicentre of Australia's COVD-19 outbreak, has now gone four days without detecting any new infections.
Sri Lankan villagers defy coronavirus curfew to rescue stranded whales
Sri Lankan villagers have defied a novel coronavirus curfew to try to save about 100 whales stranded on their beach on the island's southwest coast.
Men waded into the breaking surf to push the small whales back out to sea on Monday while curious villagers gathered on the beach at Panadura, south of the capital, Colombo, to watch, ignoring a 24-hour coronavirus curfew.
Now, gangrene risk for some Covid-19 patients
Doctors are increasingly seeing Covid-19 survivors with digital ischemia (or blue-toe syndrome) which is a painful and often disfiguring condition. In the case of a 58-year-old woman, however, the “blue” toes actually signified a more serious and rare condition that nearly took her life.
Read more
Post elections, BBMP to scale up Covid-19 testing in RR Nagar
With a week-long intense political action involving huge crowds in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the runup to the bypolls, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike has decided to step up Covid testing in the zone, fearing a hikein cases post-elections.
Read more
Delhi's inter-state bus services to resume from November 3, ISBTs to operate at 50% of their pre-Covid capacity
The Delhi government on Monday announced resumption of inter-state bus services from November 3 by allowing the three ISBTs here to operate at 50 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.
Read more
India’s poor hygiene standard turned beneficial to fight Covid-19: Study
With India having one of the world’s lowest Covid-19 case and death rates, two scientific studies have come out with an interesting proposition – India’s poor health and hygiene standards may be having a beneficial impact for lakhs of people as their immune system got naturally “trained” to fight the virus.
Read more
Covid-19 antibodies present in 14.8% people in Haryana, reveals second sero survey
A seroprevalence survey conducted last month in Haryana has found that 14.8 per cent people have antibodies against the Covid-19 infection, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.
Read more