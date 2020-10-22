Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 77 lakh; toll climbs to 116,550

India's Covid-19 tally on Wednesday crossed 77 lakh cases and the country's death toll climbed to 116,550. High caseload states like Maharashtra and Karnataka saw a dip in their daily cases while West Bengal saw its highest spike. The country's recovery rate has now climbed to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.51 per cent. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Next up in hunt for Covid-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids
The global hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine for kids is only just beginning — a lagging start that has some US pediatricians worried they may not know if any shots work for young children in time for the next school year.
Karnataka to audit blood groups of critical Covid-19 patients
The recent publication of two international studies which stated that Covid-19 is more severe in patients with blood group A or AB, has pushed the state government into conducting an audit on the blood groups of critical patients.
