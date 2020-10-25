Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries cross 70-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 tally crossed 78.6 lakh cases and the death toll touched 1,18,464. High caseload states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been recording a steady dip in their daily tally while Kerala continues to post high numbers. India's active cases remain below 7 lakh for the second consecutive day. Active cases now comprise only 8.71% of the total positive cases of the country. Stay tuned for more updates.