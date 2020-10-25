Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries cross 70-lakh mark

  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 07:52 ist
India's Covid-19 tally crossed 78.6 lakh cases and the death toll touched 1,18,464. High caseload states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been recording a steady dip in their daily tally while Kerala continues to post high numbers. India's active cases remain below 7 lakh for the second consecutive day. Active cases now comprise only 8.71% of the total positive cases of the country. Stay tuned for more updates.
  • 07:51

    18 new Covid-19 cases and 8 recoveries reported in Andaman and Nicobar in the last 24 hours

    Total number of cases rise to 4,225 including 199 active cases, 58 deaths and 3,968 recoveries.

  • 07:46

    In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them: Ministry of Health

  • 07:06

    Covid-19's other toll: Unnecessary tests, huge hospital bills

    In a physician chat group recently, a doctor who treats hospitalized patients made a recommendation to our group of 38,000 members that left me startled and alarmed. She shared her protocol for all Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital: every one of them gets not only a chest x-ray but an entire battery of special tests, including a coagulation test, a leg ultrasound and a CT scan.

    Read more

  • 07:06

    Fresh Covid-19 cases fall below 5,000 in Karnataka

    The number of fresh Covid cases dropped below 5,000 in Karnataka on Saturday. The state reported a total of 4,471 new cases of infection and 52 related fatalities. The total recoveries in the state exceeded seven lakh with the discharge of 7,153 patients on Saturday.

  • 07:05

    Delhi airport starts Covid-19 testing for international departures: Genestrings

    International passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport will soon be able to get themselves tested for Covid-19 right before their departure, Genestrings Diagnostic Center which operates the testing lab at the airport said on Saturday.

    Read more

  • 07:04

    Karnataka woman with Covid-19 spends 63 days in ICU

    A 69-year-old woman with symptoms of Covid-19 has spent 63 days in an ICU, in a case seen as one of the longest stints of hospitalisation on public record so far in Karnataka.

    Read more

  • 07:04

    Holiday shoppers frustrate Covid-19 safety enforcers in Bengaluru

    Thousands of festival shoppers overwhelmed the BBMP’s attempts to enforce social-distancing regulations in Chickpet, Bengaluru’s traditional business hub, on Saturday.

    Read more

  • 07:00

    Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.