Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries cross 70-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 tally crossed 78.6 lakh cases and the death toll touched 1,18,464. High caseload states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been recording a steady dip in their daily tally while Kerala continues to post high numbers. India's active cases remain below 7 lakh for the second consecutive day. Active cases now comprise only 8.71% of the total positive cases of the country. Stay tuned for more updates.
18 new Covid-19 cases and 8 recoveries reported in Andaman and Nicobar in the last 24 hours
Total number of cases rise to 4,225 including 199 active cases, 58 deaths and 3,968 recoveries.
In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them: Ministry of Health
Covid-19's other toll: Unnecessary tests, huge hospital bills
In a physician chat group recently, a doctor who treats hospitalized patients made a recommendation to our group of 38,000 members that left me startled and alarmed. She shared her protocol for all Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital: every one of them gets not only a chest x-ray but an entire battery of special tests, including a coagulation test, a leg ultrasound and a CT scan.
Fresh Covid-19 cases fall below 5,000 in Karnataka
The number of fresh Covid cases dropped below 5,000 in Karnataka on Saturday. The state reported a total of 4,471 new cases of infection and 52 related fatalities. The total recoveries in the state exceeded seven lakh with the discharge of 7,153 patients on Saturday.
Delhi airport starts Covid-19 testing for international departures: Genestrings
International passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport will soon be able to get themselves tested for Covid-19 right before their departure, Genestrings Diagnostic Center which operates the testing lab at the airport said on Saturday.
Karnataka woman with Covid-19 spends 63 days in ICU
A 69-year-old woman with symptoms of Covid-19 has spent 63 days in an ICU, in a case seen as one of the longest stints of hospitalisation on public record so far in Karnataka.
Holiday shoppers frustrate Covid-19 safety enforcers in Bengaluru
Thousands of festival shoppers overwhelmed the BBMP’s attempts to enforce social-distancing regulations in Chickpet, Bengaluru’s traditional business hub, on Saturday.
