Coronavirus news live updates: India has exponentially scaled up testing capacity, says Ministry of Health

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 80,40,203 and the death toll at 1,20,527. The ministry said that 73,15,989 people have so far recovered from the infection. With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks, says the Govt of India.
DH Exclusive | Centre's expert team finds loopholes in Karnataka's methods to restrict Covid-19 outbreak
Failure on part of the Karnataka government to take strict measures to check the spreading of Covid-19 pandemic is one of the reasons for the increasing cases in the state, said an expert team sent by the Centre.
Toilet paper and pasta: France girds for second coronavirus lockdown
Stores and businesses across France were filled Thursday by people racing to get supplies -- and maybe a last-minute haircut -- ahead of a new coronavirus lockdown coming into effect at midnight.
Existing lockdown restrictions extended in Maharashtra till November 30
The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, till November 30.
Home remedies boom as Covid-19 cases soar in India
As India passes eight million cases -- second in the world behind the United States -- and the death toll exceeds 120,000, people are increasingly turning to ancient Hindu "Ayurvedic" medicine.
Bengaluru ‘worst-hit’ due to high testing rates, claims Health dept
Responding to a report byDHhighlighting the Union government’s data on Covid-19 cases that showed Bengaluru as the worst-hit among all districts in India, the Health and Family Welfare departmenton Thursday clarified that the number of cases was high due to theenhancedtesting.
Covid-19 cases are on the rise again; India records nearly 50,000 cases on October 29
India’s Covid-19 numbers have begun to rise again for the past two days after dipping to a low of 36,000 plus with Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal emerging as the new trouble spots where the infection has spiralled fast.
White House advisers warn of 'unrelenting' Covid-19 spread, 'whole lot of pain'
The White House coronavirus task force on Thursday warned of a persistent and broad spread of Covid-19 in the western half of the United States, and its members urged aggressive mitigation measures to curb infections.
Lab staff caught offering false Covid-19 reports for Rs 12,000
An employee of a diagnostic centre in RT Nagar was on Thursday caught offering fake Covid-19 negative results for Rs 12,000. This comes days after two staffers and a doctor were sacked for selling fake Covid negative reports.
India's vaccine production, delivery capacity can help all humanity in fighting Covid-19: MEA
India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and it will also help countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
Some recovered Covid-19 patients may still carry virus, says study
Some recovered Covid-19 patients may still carry the novel coronavirus, according to a new study which recommends that people leaving quarantine avoid close contact with others, wear a face mask, and possibly undergo an additional test to confirm if they are free of the virus.
