Coronavirus news live updates: India has exponentially scaled up testing capacity, says Ministry of Health

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 80,40,203 and the death toll at 1,20,527. The ministry said that 73,15,989 people have so far recovered from the infection. With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks, says the Govt of India.