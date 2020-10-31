Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 81 lakh; death toll at 1.21 lakh

India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the Covid-19 caseload to 80,88,851, while the active cases fell below 6,00,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest fatalities were the United States with 1,021 new deaths, followed by India with 563 and Brazil with 513. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
First international, Chinese expert meeting on Covid-19 origin: WHO
The World Health Organization said on Friday that international experts had held their first meeting, albeit virtually, with their Chinese counterparts in order to investigate the animal origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Covid-19 aftercare: A long way to go for Karnataka
At a time when more than 35,000 Covid-19 patients require aftercare in the state, Victoria hospital — the largest government Covid hospital which had announced plans to initiate a 'Post-Covid Care' clinic in mid-August — is yet to start the facility.
Frustration over false positive Covid-19 tests
For the residents of an apartment on Graphite India Main Road in the Mahadevapura zone, the problem of inconsistent results was rammed home last week when a BBMP testing camp on October 23 saw seven out of 75 people receive a positive result on RT-PCR testing.
65% of consumers in city lost income due to Covid-19: Survey
Bengaluru was the second most impacted city in India in terms of loss of income and loan repayment capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a consumer insights report has revealed. Delhi-NCR was the most impacted, with 70% of resident participants reporting a negative impact on income.
The lockdown experience: Make the best of it
For so many students sitting in their homes and not knowing when the lockdown will end for their particular schools or colleges, this is a difficult time. Opening up has risks. Not opening up has other worries. Some have lost a loved one to Covid-19. Others have faced severe restrictions due to the lockdown or quarantine. There are harrowing stories emerging of some who are unable to cope as they are cooped up in their homes.
