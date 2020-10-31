Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 81 lakh; death toll at 1.21 lakh

India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the Covid-19 caseload to 80,88,851, while the active cases fell below 6,00,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest fatalities were the United States with 1,021 new deaths, followed by India with 563 and Brazil with 513. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.