Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries near 75-lakh mark

On Sunday, India saw 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the Covid-19 caseload to 81,84,082, while the active cases remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 5,70,458 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.97 per cent of the total caseload. India's death toll stands at 122,111 with 470 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The United States remains the most affected country, with 229,710 deaths and over 90 lakh cases. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil, India, and Mexico. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Europe's Covid-19 cases double in 5 weeks, total infections surpass 10 million
Europe's new Covid-19 cases have doubled in five weeks, propelling the region on Sunday across the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.
Covid-19 facility should have provision for psychiatric consultation: Health Ministry
Highlighting that coronavirus pandemic has induced mental health concerns, both pre-existing and new-onset triggered by lifestyle restrictions and uncertain future, the Centre has issued guidelines stating that Covid-19 facilities should have provision for psychiatric consultation.
Covid-19 numbers fall in Karnataka but Bengaluru’s share goes up
Covid-19 numbers statewide have been coming down in recent weeks, but for the first time since July 15, Bengaluru Urban’s share of daily new cases touched nearly 60% of Karnataka’s numbers on Sunday.
Covid-19: Half of the positive cases, 60% deaths are in 50 districts, but pandemic spreads silently to the hinterland
Even though half of India’s Covid-19 cases and 60% deaths are concentrated in 50 districts, the epidemic has begun to spread silently to the hinterland, suggests a new analysis.
West Bengal reports record single-day recovery of 4,053 Covid-19 cases
West Bengal on Sunday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,053 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of those cured to 3,33,990, the health department said in a bulletin.
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for Covid-19
The World Health Organization chief said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19 but stressed he had no symptoms.
