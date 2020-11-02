Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries near 75-lakh mark

On Sunday, India saw 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the Covid-19 caseload to 81,84,082, while the active cases remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 5,70,458 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.97 per cent of the total caseload. India's death toll stands at 122,111 with 470 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The United States remains the most affected country, with 229,710 deaths and over 90 lakh cases. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil, India, and Mexico. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.