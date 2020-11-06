Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 5.3 lakh

On Thursday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 83 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.2 lakh with 704 fatalities in 24 hours. The single-day spike was over 50,000 after nearly 10 days, whereas the rise in Covid-19 deaths was over 700 after 14 days. Over 76 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of 92.09 per cent — the highest in the world. Several European countries reported a record number of infections as the United Kingdom entered the second coronavirus lockdown starting November 5. Stay tuned on DH for more live updates.