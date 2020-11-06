Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 5.3 lakh

On Thursday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 83 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.2 lakh with 704 fatalities in 24 hours. The single-day spike was over 50,000 after nearly 10 days, whereas the rise in Covid-19 deaths was over 700 after 14 days. Over 76 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of 92.09 per cent — the highest in the world. Several European countries reported a record number of infections as the United Kingdom entered the second coronavirus lockdown starting November 5. Stay tuned on DH for more live updates.
The state govt is allowing schools to reopen but not permitting the yatra saying there is a fear of the second wave of Covid-19. If allowed we'll go ahead with the yatra, else it'll be an agitation: H Raja, Tamil Nadu BJP leader on party's 'Vetri Val Yatra', in Chennai
Covid-19 pandemic is the most catastrophic event after WWII: Shringla
OPINION | Threats to critical infra in post-Covid-19 world
Most well-managed governments and businesses have resilience strategies to navigate through non-traditional security threats like natural disasters, technological failures, and other disruptions. However, planning for a pandemic, especially one that threatens to stretch indefinitely, requires a different set of skills as well as certain continuity assumptions.
Read more
OPINION | Covid-19 and climate change literacy
Nine-year-old, Manipuri activist, Licypriya Kangujam was detained by the police and ordered not to peacefully protest outside the Indian Parliament about air pollution in Delhi. Social media users were aghast and shocked at how officials treated the girl for spreading awareness and helping Delhi improve its air quality.
Read more
India sees spike of over 50,000 Covid-19 cases after 10 days; 704 deaths in 24 hours
After 12 days, India’s fresh Covid-19 count crossed the 50,000-mark once again on Thursday riding high on the recent surges seen in Kerala and Delhi.
Read more
Paris tightens screws on coronavirus lockdown
Paris will order food shops to close at 10:00 pm and outlaw nighttime food deliveries and alcohol sales, officials said Thursday, hoping to prevent crowds that have gathered at some restaurants and grocery stores despite a new coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
Teacher training module has lessons on Covid-19
The online training imparted to teachers working with state government schools has a new subject this year following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
Swedish PM self-isolates as nation sees rising virus cases
Sweden's leader has gone into protective self-isolation even after a person close to him tested negative for Covid-19, as Sweden experiences its own fall surge of coronavirus cases.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.