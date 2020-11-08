Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 5.2 lakh

On Saturday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 84.6 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.25 lakh with 577 fatalities in 24 hours. Over 78 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of 92.41 per cent — the highest in the world. India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States but has seen a steady dip in cases since September, in spite of the start of the Hindu festival season. Meanwhile, a second coronavirus wave ploughs on relentlessly through Europe, which reported more than 12 million cases and 300,000 deaths as swathes of Italy return to lockdown and the British city of Liverpool trials city-wide testing. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Bengaluru reports lowest Covid-19 cases since July
The number of new daily cases reported in Bengaluru Urban fell to their lowest mark in four months on Saturday. The district recorded 1,046 fresh cases - the lowest daily figure since July 7, when the city had reported 800 cases.
Antibiotics, HIV drugs can inhibit Covid-19: Study
Antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and HIV drugs can inhibit the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19, while anti-malarial medicine is less effective in fighting the disease, a new study has found.
Read more
President-elect Biden says that on Monday he will announce a task force on Covid-19
I will spare no effort to turn around this pandemic: Biden on Covid-19
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.