Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recovery tally breaches 80-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 86 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.13 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent. The United States is the worst-affected country with 239,695 deaths, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Italy has passed the milestone of one million cases recorded since the beginning of the epidemic, becoming the 10th country to cross that threshold. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
EU may start vaccinations within months as Covid-19 cases top 10 lakh in Italy
The European Union expressed hope Wednesday that it could start vaccinating people against the novel coronavirus as early as next year, as Italy recorded more than one million cases and Britain said its death toll has surpassed the 50,000-mark.
Bypoll effect: 86 of 14,727 samples test Covid-19 positive in RR Nagar
Did by the just-concluded bypolls have an effect on Covid-19 cases? Test for three more days, says chair of the technical advisory committee (TAC).
Travellers to Spain must provide negative Covid-19 test
The Spanish Health Ministry said Wednesday that foreign travellers from countries considered high-risk areas for the coronavirus will be asked to provide proof of a negative test to visit Spain.
Winter blues: Doctors say masks, hand hygiene key in flu season
As the weather changes and the winter approaches, common cold and cough cases are likely to go up. Experts have already warned that Covid-19 infections are likely to rise in the winter considering that the coronavirus thrives in low temperatures.
Shah Rukh Khan's NGO helps Kerala in its fight against Covid-19
While the Covid-19 tally of Kerala crossed the five-lakh mark on Wednesday, the state got support from Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation in its fight against the pandemic.
