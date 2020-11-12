Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recovery tally breaches 80-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 86 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.13 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent. The United States is the worst-affected country with 239,695 deaths, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Italy has passed the milestone of one million cases recorded since the beginning of the epidemic, becoming the 10th country to cross that threshold. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.