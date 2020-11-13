Coronavirus news live updates: United States sees a record 1.5 lakh Covid-19 cases on a single day

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 86.8 lakh with 47,905 new cases and 550 deaths, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.66 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent. As India enters the Diwali weekend, experts warn that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital remains to be poor, several studies show air pollution can worsen the Covid-19 situation.
Covid-19 bed occupancy drops sharply in Bengaluru
In a remarkable turnaround, thousands of Covid-19 beds are now lying unoccupied in Bengaluru — a city which once saw scores of patients fighting to secure the limited number of free beds available across its hospitals.
Read more here
Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus: The Lancet
Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of Covid-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal.
About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said. Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom
Mexico reports 5,658 new coronavirus cases, 626 deaths
Mexico's health ministry reported on Thursday 5,658 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 626 deaths, bringing the official totals to 991,835 cases and 97,056 dead.
Health officials have previously said that the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than that.
US sets a record for coronavirus cases
Public health officials in the United States announced more than 152,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the first day over 150,000 since the pandemic began — an alarming record that came just over a week after the country first experienced 100,000 cases in a single day.
The pandemic has risen to crisis levels in much of the nation, especially the Midwest, as hospital executives warn of dwindling bed space and as coroners deploy mobile morgues. More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been announced nationwide every day since Nov. 4, and six of the last nine days have broken the previous record.
California’s coronavirus caseload: 1 million and counting
California residents have become accustomed to receiving cellphone alerts about earthquakes and approaching wildfires. But phones lit up across Los Angeles on Tuesday with a different emergency: Coronavirus cases were on the rise after months of remaining steady.
The public safety alert, the first time a virus-related one had been sent to the city’s residents, urged those who had symptoms or suspected they had been exposed to head to a testing site.
California recorded its millionth known coronavirus case Thursday, becoming the second state, after Texas, to reach the grim milestone.
Celebrating in a pandemic
The coronavirus has turned snug over the past few months, as it has been nestling in happily all over the world, playing the uninvited guest. Coronavirus is now ruling the world and humans are adapting to this change, some unwittingly, many voluntarily, a few forcibly and yet a few confusedly.
Read more here
Mainland China reports eight new Covid-19 cases versus 15 a day earlier
Mainland China reported eight new Covid-19 cases on Nov. 12, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Friday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, down from 14 imported infections a day earlier.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from six reported a day earlier.
Pfizer in talks with Brazil to supply Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021
The head of Pfizer Inc in Brazil said on Thursday the drugmaker is negotiating with the South American nation to supply its potential Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.
"We are working strongly with the Brazilian government to try to fast-track the availability (of the vaccine) in Brazil as fast as possible," Carlos Murillo said during an online event.
UK has biggest 1-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases
The United Kingdom posted its biggest one-day jump in laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections Thursday as the government reported 33,470 new cases.
That was 10,520 more than the number of positive tests reported Wednesday and pushed the total number of cases in the UK since the pandemic began to almost 1.3 million. More than 50,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the country, which is Europe's deadliest toll.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.