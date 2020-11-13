Coronavirus news live updates: United States sees a record 1.5 lakh Covid-19 cases on a single day

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 86.8 lakh with 47,905 new cases and 550 deaths, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.66 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent. As India enters the Diwali weekend, experts warn that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital remains to be poor, several studies show air pollution can worsen the Covid-19 situation.