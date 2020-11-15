Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll nears 1.3 lakh

On Saturday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 87.7 lakh with 44,684 new cases and 520 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 81.6 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.97 per cent. As India celebrates Diwali this weekend, experts warn that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remains to be poor, several studies show air pollution can worsen the Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.