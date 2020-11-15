Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll nears 1.3 lakh

On Saturday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 87.7 lakh with 44,684 new cases and 520 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 81.6 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.97 per cent. As India celebrates Diwali this weekend, experts warn that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remains to be poor, several studies show air pollution can worsen the Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Mexico has registered more than 1 million total coronavirus cases and nearly 100,000 test-confirmed deaths, though officials agree the number is probably much higher.
Crucial Covid-19 vaccine and treatment data only days away
Pharmaceutical companies are starting to unveil medical advances in the battle against the coronavirus, in what one CEO described as “an incredible feat of science over a disease.” Over the next few weeks, we're likely to learn a lot more about how well these vaccines and treatments work.
Read more
Second lockdown in France is not stopping the parties
France is in a second lockdown amid a second wave of the coronavirus, but some people can't stop partying.
Read more
As per govt order, events that gather large crowds can't be allowed due to Covid-19. Therefore, the Hingot war will not happen this year: Bajrang Bahadur, Tehsildar of Depalpur in Indore, Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Students from the government girls hostel prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo
South Korea reported 208 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday midnight, marking the eight straight day of triple-digit increases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday.
That was slightly higher than the previous day's 205 new infections and the highest since early September.
A swathe of new restrictions to curtail a second wave of coronavirus infections are announced or come into force from Austria to Greece, Italy to Portugal, as the global death toll climbs above 1.3 million.
Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of Covid-19
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.
US CDC reports 243,580 deaths from coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 10,690,665 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 181,801 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,364 to 243,580.
Read more
Fire at Covid-19 intensive care unit in Romania kills ten
Ten Covid-19 patients were killed and others were in critical condition after fire broke out in an intensive care unit in northeast Romania on Saturday, a hospital spokesperson said.
Read more
It took a century to open a mosque in Athens. Then came the pandemic.
The mosque that took more than a century to open, surviving legal, political and financial challenges, has closed in less than a week, a temporary victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Covid-19 can't infect Diwali spirit at Mumbai hospitals
Hospitals in Mumbai are on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, but it is not stopping them from lighting diyas on Diwali.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.