Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload drops below 4.5 lakh; tally tops 90 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally breached 90-lakh mark on Thursday while the death toll stands at 1.31 lakh. Battling the surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi on a war-footing, the AAP government announced sweeping measures including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks and reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals among others. The death toll in the US, the world's worst-affected country, tops the quarter of a million mark. There were 11,013 new deaths and 582,654 new cases recorded worldwide in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Coronavirus could disrupt global economic recovery: IMF director
The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that the while the United States and other major economies turned in better-than-expected economic performances in the third quarter, the world now faces slower momentum with a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
Coca-Cola looks to energize growth amid pandemic slump
The Coca-Cola Company said Thursday it was shaking up its product mix as part of an effort to revive sales which have been slumping during the coronavirus pandemic.
December vaccine rollout possible, BioNTech CEO says
BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the frontrunner Covid-19 vaccine his German firm is developing with Pfizer could be rolled out before the year is over in the United States or Europe.
New contact tracing apps stir hope for virus fighters in US states
A new wave of mobile apps that help track exposure to the coronavirus is coming to US states ahead of the holidays as public health officials bet that recently introduced features from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google will significantly boost adoption and impact.
US CDC reports 249,670 deaths from coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 11,465,722 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 165,087 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,836 to 249,670.
Heatwaves caused record deaths as Britain struggled with coronavirus: Study
Heatwaves caused a record 2,556 excess deaths in Britain this summer as the country was struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government estimate published on Thursday.
