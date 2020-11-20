Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload drops below 4.5 lakh; tally tops 90 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally breached 90-lakh mark on Thursday while the death toll stands at 1.31 lakh. Battling the surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi on a war-footing, the AAP government announced sweeping measures including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks and reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals among others. The death toll in the US, the world's worst-affected country, tops the quarter of a million mark. There were 11,013 new deaths and 582,654 new cases recorded worldwide in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.