Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh

India Covid-19 tally on Friday crossed the 64-lakh mark. The country's death toll, according to Deccan Herald's count, has surpassed the grim the 1-lakh mark. On the other hand, India has occupied the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US. For the eleventh successive day, India's active Covid-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh. Stay tuned for more updates.
Canada to keep border curbs until Covid-19 pandemic wears off
Canada will maintain restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States until the coronavirus outbreak in both nations is much less serious, a senior government official said on Friday.
Read more
World leaders wish Trump speedy recovery
World leaders on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery following his announcement that they were quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.
Read more
Here are the White House, Donald Trump campaign staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far
News of President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis has upended the US presidential election campaign entering its final month and roiled stock markets, raising questions about succession and prompting White House aides to insist that Trump would keep a busy, if modified, schedule.
Read more
Muslim devotees maintain social distance while offering prayers during unlock 5. 0, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at a shrine in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 3
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 64,67,066; death toll stands at 100,774 as of October 3
Read more
WHO wishes 'fierce critic' Donald Trump speedy recovery
The World Health Organization on Friday wished US President Donald Trump a swift recovery from Covid-19 and avoided criticising his disdain for its advice on the virus.
Read more
Covid-19 opens door for housing demand in Tier-II cities
Housing demand is gaining momentum in Tier-II and Tier-III cities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is nudging people to shift to their hometowns from virus-ravaged metros.
Read more
Bengaluru's eateries join forces to feed the needy
A bunch of city restaurants have designed a programme to let customers gift a meal to those affected by the pandemic-triggered economic crises.
Read more
According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 25 States/Union Territories have reported fall in the number of active cases during the last week.
Pandemic paranoia
My residential place is in propinquity with girls’ PG flats, around which plenty of personable young guys perpetually patrol around, possibly with ploys to meet up with pretty girls. Now, once these lasses get ensnared in their love-net, the loitering frequency increases. Amusedly, these girls, albeit in love, seem to avoid amorous chats with them, apparently due to this awful virus.
Read more
Muslim devotees maintain social distance while offering prayers during unlock 5. 0, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at a shrine in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo.
US President Trump hospitalised with coronavirus
US President Donald Trump was hospitalised Friday after learning he had the coronavirus and experiencing what aides called coughing, congestion and fever, throwing the nation’s leadership into uncertainty and destabilizing an already volatile campaign only 32 days before the election.
Read more
Good morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
For previous updates, click here.