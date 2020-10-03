Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh

India Covid-19 tally on Friday crossed the 64-lakh mark. The country's death toll, according to Deccan Herald's count, has surpassed the grim the 1-lakh mark. On the other hand, India has occupied the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US. For the eleventh successive day, India's active Covid-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh. Stay tuned for more updates.