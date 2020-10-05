Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka, Maharashtra record over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, and the death toll climbed to 1,01,782, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total recoveries have surged to 55,09,966, while there are 9,37,625, active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.32 per cent of the total caseload. Stay tuned for more updates.