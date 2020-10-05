Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka, Maharashtra record over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, and the death toll climbed to 1,01,782, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total recoveries have surged to 55,09,966, while there are 9,37,625, active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.32 per cent of the total caseload. Stay tuned for more updates.
A worker sanitizes a hotel ahead of its reopening, Unlock 5, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
Covid-19: Karnataka hits new peak; 65,000 cases in a week
The state's Covid-19 numbers hit a new peak over the last one week, with 65,185 cases being registered over the last seven days, out of which 10,145 were reported on Sunday.
Read more
Donald Trump improving, could be discharged today: Doctors
US President DonaldTrumphas "continued to improve" as he is treated for Covid-19, his doctors said Sunday, revealing he could be discharged as early as Monday.
Read more
Centre estimates to utilise 40-50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on 20-25 crore people by July 2021: Vardhan
The Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine covering 20-25 crore people by July next year and it is preparing a format for the states to submit by October-end their list of priority population group to receive the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
Chhattisgarh reports 1,924 fresh coronavirus cases and 14 fatalities, taking the state’s tally to 1,23,324 and the death toll to 1,045.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times. Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average