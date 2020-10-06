Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll goes past 1.4-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, and the death toll climbed to according to Deccan Herald's count 1.04 lakh. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 66,23,815 and the death toll at 1,02,685. The ministry said that 55,86,703 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned for more updates.