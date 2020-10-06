Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll goes past 1.4-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, and the death toll climbed to according to Deccan Herald's count 1.04 lakh. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 66,23,815 and the death toll at 1,02,685. The ministry said that 55,86,703 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned for more updates.
People wearing facemasks as a preventative measure against Covid-19 make their way along a street in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo.
'Don't let it dominate your life', Trump tells Americans as he leaves hospital
President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after three days in the hospital with the coronavirus in a defiant, made-for-television moment in which he ripped off his face mask and then urged the nation to disregard the risks of the virus that has swept through his own team and return to work.
Punjab Health Department issues order to close all Covidlevel-1 facilities due to drop in occupancy. (ANI)
Covid-19: Social distancing unheard of inside these packed private buses
Unregulated for years, private bus operators in the city have crossed another dangerous barrier in Covid times.
Karnataka faces Covid-19 contacts challenge
Asmuch as 60% of primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients in the state are refusing calls to get tested, creating a serious impediment in the government's efforts to control the raging outbreak.
Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day Covid-19 treatment, removes mask immediately
US President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday night after spending four days at a military hospital where he was treated for coronavirus.
Good Morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
