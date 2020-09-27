Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 case tally nears 60-lakh mark as vaccine efforts continue

India's Covid-19 tally on Saturday neared the 60-lakh mark while the country's death toll crossed 94,000. Surge in Delhi Covid-19 cases seems to have plateaued, said health minister Satyendar Jain. Meanwhile, Kerala reported a record over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases and over 50,000 people under treatment, said health minister K K Shailaja. At the 75th UN General Assembly, PM Modi said that India would let the entire humanity benefit from its own vaccine production and delivery capability and would thus help the world come out from the pandemic. Stay tuned for more updates.