Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 case tally nears 60-lakh mark as vaccine efforts continue

India's Covid-19 tally on Saturday neared the 60-lakh mark while the country's death toll crossed 94,000. Surge in Delhi Covid-19 cases seems to have plateaued, said health minister Satyendar Jain. Meanwhile, Kerala reported a record over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases and over 50,000 people under treatment, said health minister K K Shailaja. At the 75th UN General Assembly, PM Modi said that India would let the entire humanity benefit from its own vaccine production and delivery capability and would thus help the world come out from the pandemic. Stay tuned for more updates.
Cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal from October 1, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Cinema halls are set to reopen in West Bengal from October 1 after remaining closed for over six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.
She also said musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month.
"To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols," the chief minister said on Twitter.
Sikkim Assembly Speaker tests positive for Covid-19
Sikkim Assembly Speaker L B Das tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday along with 16 members of his staff and family, officials said.
Read more
Karnataka reports 8,811 new Covid-19 cases, 86 deaths
Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,811 new Covid-19 cases and 86 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,66,023 and the death toll to 8,503, the Health department said.
Read more
Good Morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
For previous updates of the Covid-19 pandemic, click here.