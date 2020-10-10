Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka sees over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, 114 deaths in 24 hours

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 69 lakh with 70,496 fresh cases, 964 deaths in 24 hours as the country's death toll climbed to 1,06,490 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total recoveries have surged to 59,06,069 pushing the recovery rate to 85.52 per cent, while there are 8,93,592 active cases.
Panic in Karnataka as 34 students test Covid-19 positive
At a time when the government is debating whether to reopen schools or not amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, 34 students attending classes under the Vidyagama programme in Belagavi and Kalaburagi tested positive for the virus.
Read more
Trump says he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago
US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.
" Right now I'm medication free. I'm not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago," Trump said in the interview.
Mainland China reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, down from 21 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.
Health workers take part in a tribute to colleagues who died from coronavirus at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City
AFP Photo
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to intensive care in private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 after his health condition worsened: Senior doctor
PTI
Africa needs $1.2 trillion of financing to beat Covid-19 hit: IMF
The Washington-based crisis lender estimates Africa will see its GDP contract 2.5 percent in 2020, one of the worst downturns the continent has ever seen. And while recovery will begin next year, pre-crisis levels of growth won't be reached until 2022.
UK PM Boris Johnson to make statement to parliament on Covid-19 restrictions
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on Monday about potential new lockdown restrictions, as the government seeks to tackle a rapidly accelerating second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.
AstraZeneca strike deal for Covid-19 antibody treatment touted by Trump
The USgovernment has awarded $486 million to AstraZeneca Plc to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of Covid-19 antibody treatment, a similar class of drug that was used in treating President Donald Trump.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.