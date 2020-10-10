Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka sees over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, 114 deaths in 24 hours

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 69 lakh with 70,496 fresh cases, 964 deaths in 24 hours as the country's death toll climbed to 1,06,490 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total recoveries have surged to 59,06,069 pushing the recovery rate to 85.52 per cent, while there are 8,93,592 active cases.