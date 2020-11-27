Coronavirus news live updates: India had estimated 74 million Covid-19 infections by August, reveals ICMR's 2nd serosurvey

India's coronavirus tally reached 93.05 lakh with 44,489 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.35 lakh with over 524 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of active Covid-19 cases increased by nearly 7,600 taking the active coronavirus caseload above 4.5 lakh after a couple of weeks. More than six crore people have been infected by Covid-19, according to an AFP tally. The US is the worst-affected country, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Once Australia's Covid-19 hotspot, Victoria goes 28 days without an infection
The state also has zero active cases after the last Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital this week, a far cry from August when Victoria recorded more than 700 cases in one day and active infections totalled nearly 8,000.
The spread of the virus was only contained after a lockdown lasting more than 100 days, leaving some 5 million people in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, largely confined to their homes.
While the lockdown has seen infections wane, it slowed Australia's economic recovery from its first recession in three decades after large swathes of the country's economy were shut down in March.
23 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the state's case tally to 3,788 including 431 active cases, 3,352 discharged cases and 5 deaths
Britain asks regulator to assess Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for temporary use
Britain on Friday asked its medicine regulator to assess Oxford University and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate for temporary supply, a step towards beginning a roll-out before the end of the year.
AstraZeneca expects 4 million doses to be available in Britain by the end of next month, and health minister Hancock is targeting the roll-out to begin before Christmas.
South Korea braces for bed shortages as coronavirus cases near nine-month high
South Korea reported more than 500 newcoronaviruscases for the second consecutive day on Friday, a level not seen in nearly nine months, as a third wave of infections spreads nationwide and authorities scrambled to provide more hospital beds.
The daily tally of 569 came a day after the numbers hit the highest level since March 6, when South Korea was reeling from the first major Covid-19 epidemic outside China.
Canada could approve Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine around December
Health Canada had said previously that approval would likely come early in the first quarter, under a new accelerated review process very similar to that in place in the United States.
Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is most advanced in Health Canada's reviews, Supriya Sharma, senior medical adviser at Health Canada, said at a media briefing in Ottawa.
Asked whether any Canadians could receive a shot before the end of the year, Sharma said several things are happening at the same time - regulatory reviews, manufacturing, distribution - which makes it difficult to pinpoint dates.
India sees highest drop in work, social, household travels due to Covid-19
India saw the highest drop in work, social and household travels among nine countries, including China and the US, reflecting the disruptive changes brought about by the pandemic in the patterns of mobility across the world, according to survey consultancy firm EY.
As far as India is concerned, the survey found that the country "witnessed the highest drop in work travel of nearly 69 per cent, followed almost parallelly by social travel that declined by 59 per cent and household travel that fell by 58 per cent".
"The drops are substantial, as India which is the world's biggest democracy with a population of 138 crore, parallels the levels of work-related decline of 70%in a small country of Sweden with a population of only a crore," it added.
3 Covid-19 patients killed as fire breaks out at Rajkot hospital
Threecoronaviruspatients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said.
The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am.
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not take coronavirus vaccine
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday evening that he will not take acoronavirusvaccine, the latest in a series of statements he has made expressing skepticism towardcoronavirusvaccination programs.
In statements broadcast live over multiple social media platforms, the right-wing leader added that Congress was unlikely to require Brazilians to take a vaccine.
Brazil has the second-highest number ofcoronavirusdeaths in the world, and Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the pandemic despite being infected with the virus in July.
Russia's Sputnik V developers call on AstraZeneca to try combining Covid-19 vaccines
Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19, according to interim trial results, while AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective.
"If they gofor a new clinical trial, we suggest trying a regimen of combining the AZ shot with the #SputnikV human adenoviral vector shot to boost efficacy," the developers of the Russian vaccine said on their Twitter account.
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for Covid-19
Most deaths due to Covid-19 in occur 50-72 age group, analysis shows
More people in their fifties and sixties have died of Covid-19 than much older individuals who caught the virus,according to an analysis of 9,534 senior citizen deaths in Karnataka, with co-morbidities and late diagnosis emerging as the two majorfactors for the deaths.
The analysis considered all Covid-19 fatalities in the state of people aged 50 and above. The worst-hit age group turns out to be between 50-72 (65, 60, 70, 55, 75, 50, 58, 68, 62 and 72), with people aged 65 having suffered the highest number of Co...
