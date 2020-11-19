Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 toll climbs to 1.3 lakh; active cases at 4.46 lakh

  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 09:01 ist
India's Covid-19 caseload went past 89.5 lakh with 43,764 new cases and 545 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 83.3 lakh. More than a quarter million people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, the Johns Hopkins University tally recorded. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
  • 09:00

    Karnataka records 1,791 new coronavirus cases

    Karnataka records 1,791 new coronaviruscases, 1,947 recoveries.Tally at 8.66 lakh, active cases 25,146; toll 11,578 with 21 more deaths.

  • 08:40

    Covid-19 vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec under ideal conditions: BioNTech

    US and European regulators could approve Pfizer and BioNTech's experimental Covid-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, the German firm's chief executive said on Wednesday, following the release of positive trial results.

  • 08:30

    Jammu and Kashmir's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,04,155 with 574 fresh cases; 9 new deaths take toll to 1,613

  • 08:13

    Mizoram reports 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

    Total cases in Mizoram stand at3,513, including 3,021 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 487.

  • 08:11

    Canada, which has reserved enough doses to vaccinate residents against Covid-19 several times over, is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate shots to lower-income countries.

  • 07:47

    Pfizer offers Brazil deal for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had offered to provide Brazil with millions of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021, amid evidence the coronavirus is spreading more rapidly in South America's largest country.

    Read More

  • 07:46

    Assam's Covid-19 tally reaches 2,10,865 with 169 new cases; 3 new deaths take toll to 969  

  • 07:45

    Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.