Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 toll climbs to 1.3 lakh; active cases at 4.46 lakh

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 89.5 lakh with 43,764 new cases and 545 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 83.3 lakh. More than a quarter million people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, the Johns Hopkins University tally recorded. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Karnataka records 1,791 new coronavirus cases
Karnataka records 1,791 new coronaviruscases, 1,947 recoveries.Tally at 8.66 lakh, active cases 25,146; toll 11,578 with 21 more deaths.
Covid-19 vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec under ideal conditions: BioNTech
US and European regulators could approve Pfizer and BioNTech's experimental Covid-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, the German firm's chief executive said on Wednesday, following the release of positive trial results.
Jammu and Kashmir's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,04,155 with 574 fresh cases; 9 new deaths take toll to 1,613
Mizoram reports 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Total cases in Mizoram stand at3,513, including 3,021 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 487.
Canada, which has reserved enough doses to vaccinate residents against Covid-19 several times over, is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate shots to lower-income countries.
Pfizer offers Brazil deal for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses
Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had offered to provide Brazil with millions of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021, amid evidence the coronavirus is spreading more rapidly in South America's largest country.
Read More
Assam's Covid-19 tally reaches 2,10,865 with 169 new cases; 3 new deaths take toll to 969
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.