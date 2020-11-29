Coronavirus news highlights: Delhi reports 4,906 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 7.64%

India's coronavirus tally reached 93.92 lakh with 41,810 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.36 lakh with over 496 fatalities. Active cases dropped to 4,53,956 with 984 cases recorded yesterday. Total discharged cases at 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.