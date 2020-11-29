Coronavirus news highlights: Delhi reports 4,906 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 7.64%

India's coronavirus tally reached 93.92 lakh with 41,810 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.36 lakh with over 496 fatalities. Active cases dropped to 4,53,956 with 984 cases recorded yesterday. Total discharged cases at 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Karnataka reports decline in new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka on Sunday reported a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases at 1,291, and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,83,899 and the toll to 11,765, the health department said.
The day also saw 1,530 patients getting discharged after recovery, while active cases touched 24,503.
UK records 12,155 new cases of Covid-19, 215 deaths
Britain reported 12,155 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 215 new deaths within 28 days of positive Covid-19 test, government data showed.
Both measures are down from Saturday, when there were 15,871 new cases and 479 deaths.
Coronavirus: 278 new cases reported in Surat, three die
The Covid-19 tally in Surat district of Gujarat rose to 42,200 as 278 new cases were detected on Sunday, the state health department said.
With three deaths in Surat city, the district's fatality count further increased to 1,068, it said.
Surat city reported 223 new cases, while the rural parts reported 55 cases.
Italy reports 20,648 new coronavirus cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours
Italy reported 541 Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the heath ministry said.
The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 Covid-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.585 million cases to date.
Ahmedabad district adds 345 fresh Covid-19 cases
Ahmedabad district on Sunday reported 345 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest in Gujarat, taking its tally to 49,765, state health department said.
With 11 patients succumbing to the infection, also highest in the state in the day, the toll mounted to 2,047, it said.
At 360, recoveries in Ahmedabad district exceeded new cases in the day, taking the count of the discharged patients to 44,495, the department said in a release.
TN record's decline in Covid-19 deaths; 1,459 new cases added
Tamil Nadu on Sunday witnessed a sharp decline in Covid-19 fatalities as nine people succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 11,703, after hitting several peaks over the last several months.
In August, number of deaths due to coronavirus had hit a peak with over 120 being reported. Later, it hovered in double digits range for several months. On Sunday, the state added 1,459 new infections aggregating to 7.80 lakh till date.
West Bengal reports 3,367 new Covid-19 cases, 54 fresh fatalities
West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,80,813 on Sunday as 3,367 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
Fifty-four more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,376, it said.
As many as 3,445 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 4,48,032, the bulletin said.
Gujarat reports 1,564 new Covid-19 cases, 16 fatalities
Gujarat recorded 1,564 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally in the state to 2,08,278, the health department said.
The fatality count increased to 3,969 with 16 more patients, including 11 in Ahmedabad, three in Surat, and one each in Bharuch and Kheda, succumbed to the infection, it said.
Covid-19: Goa sees 115 cases, 1 death; 135 recover
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 115 and reached 47,804 on Sunday, while one death took the toll to 687, an official said.
The number of people who have recovered reached 45,790, with 135 being discharged on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,327 active cases, he added.
44 new cases push Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 11,159
Nagaland's Covid-19 tally rose to 11,159 on Sunday as 44 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
As many as 174 more people were cured of the disease, pushing the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 88.69 per cent, he said.
Dimapur district reported 27 new cases, Kohima 16 and Tuensang one, he said.
71 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 471 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 10,9,854, while the death toll reached 1,685 with five more fatalities, officials said
Of the fresh cases, 260 were reported from the Jammu division and 211 from the Kashmir division, they said.
The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 122 cases, followed by 86 in Srinagar.
Nepal reports 1,255 new Covid-19 cases, death toll reaches 1,479
Nepal's Covid-19 cases reached 231,978 on Sunday after 1,255 more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, and the nationwide death toll has jumped to 1,479 with 25 new fatalities, the health ministry has said.
With 1,404 Covid-19 patients recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, the total recovery from the corona has advanced to 212,590, which accounts for 91.64 percent of the total cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count rises by 5,544, death toll by 85
The cumulative tally of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra went up to 18,20,059 on Sunday with the addition of 5,544 new positive cases, the health department said.
As the virus claimed 85 patients, the state's death toll reached 47,071, it said.
A total of 4,362 patients recovered from the infection and got discharge from hospitals during the day, the department said in a statement.
18 Covid-19 deaths, 2,518 fresh cases detected in Rajasthan
Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.
Three Covid-19 patients died in Pali and Ajmer each, two in Jaipur and Jodhpur each, one in Bharatpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Rajsamand, Sikar and Udaipur, according to an official report here.
PM Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's.
1 crore sample tests done in Andhra Pradesh; caseload below 10,000 after nearly 5 months
Andhra Pradesh crossed a major milestone on Sunday as it completed one crore sample tests for coronavirus even as the active caseload in the state fell below 10,000 for the first time in close to five months. The state saw the addition of 620 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the gross positives to 8,67,683, a health bulletin said.
Delhi records less than 5k new Covid-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die
The national capital recorded 4,906 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 fatalities increased the death toll to 9,066, authorities said.
This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths has remained below 5,000 and the positivity rate below eight per cent.
At 68, the number of deaths was lowest since November 6, when the city recorded 64 fatalities.
The positivity rate was 7.24 per cent on Saturday, the lowest since October 23.
Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the government's tier-based Covid-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there "a sunset" clause – or expiry date – of February 3 on the latest restrictions.
'Covidshield' vaccine trial participant alleges neuro breakdown, impaired cognitive functions
A 40-year-old man who took part in the 'Covidshield' vaccine trial here has alleged serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions and has sought Rs five crore compensation in a legal notice to Serum Institute and others, besides seeking a halt to the trial.
Telangana recorded 805 new Covid-19 casesand four related fatalities taking the total tally of infections to 2,69,223 and the death tollto 1,455, the state government said on Sunday.
The union territory of Puducherry logged 33 freshcoronaviruscases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 36,935, a top Health department official said on Sunday.
Germany will review anti-virus curbs in early January, state premier says
Germany will decide in early January which coronavirus curbs can be lifted, the premier of the state of North-Rhine Westphalia said on Sunday, as he urged people to observe hygiene and distancing rules to help bring case numbers down.
"We have to see at the beginning of January what is possible again and what has to stay closed," the premier of the country's most populous state said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.
8 states, UTs reported nearly 71% of new Covid-19 deaths in 24-hour span
Nearly 71 per cent of the 496 new Covid-19 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours were from eight states and union territories with Delhi recording the highest number of 89 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 88 and West Bengal with 52, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.
It said 22 states and UTs have recorded case fatality rates lower than the national average of 1.46 per cent.
France must review Covid-19 crowd limits on church attendance
France's State Council, the country's highest court, said in a statement that a government measure to limit the number of people in churches during religious services to 30 is not proportionate with coronavirus infection risks and ordered the government to review the law within three days.
1 lakh vaccinators plus 30,000 from private sector to administer Covid-19 shots: Report
There are 70,000 vaccinators in the public sector, and the private sector is likely to contribute an additional 30,000 once a vaccine against the disease is approved.
There is a risk of third coronavirus wave: UK foreign minister
Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right in the coming weeks, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
"There's a risk of that (if) we don't get the balance right," Raab told the BBC when asked about a possible 'third wave' resurgence of cases in January and February. He said the government was doing everything it could to avoid another national lockdown.
South Korea bans year-end parties, some music lessons, as Covid-19 cases spikes again
South Korean authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons on Sunday and said public saunas and some cafes must also close aftercoronavirusinfections surged at their fastest pace since the early days of the pandemic.
South Korea has been one of the world'scoronavirusmitigation success stories but spikes in infections have reappeared relentlessly, triggering alarm in Asia's four-largest economy.
Authorities reported 450 new infections on Sunday after more than 500 cases were recorded for three days in a row.
Hong Kong reports 4-month high 115 coronavirus cases
Since late January, 6,239 people in Hong Kong have been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19, of whom 109 have died of the disease.
Home health care improves Covid-19 outcomes: Study
Ninety-four per cent of the Covid-19 patients were discharged to home health care, and achieved statistically significant improvements in symptom burden and functional outcomes, and 87 per cent had no adverse events, suggests a new study.
Thane records 759 new Covid-19 cases; 10 more succumb to the virus
As many as 759 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Thane, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,27,860, an official said on Sunday.
The death toll due in the district has gone up to 5,669 with 10 more people succumbing to the disease.
Russia has reported 26,683 new coronavirus cases, tally at 2,269,316
Russia reported 26,683 newcoronaviruscases on Sunday after the number of daily confirmed infections hit a record 27,543 on Friday.
The new cases took the national total to 2,269,316 since the start of the pandemic.
Thecoronaviruscrisis center confirmed deaths of 459coronaviruspatients in the last 24 hours, pushing the Russian death toll to 39,527.
Odisha logs 518 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities
Odisha's Covid-19 tally on Sunday surged to 3,18,307 after 518 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's death toll to 1,734, a senior health department official said.
Of the 518 new cases, 297 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing, the official said. Sundergarh recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 52, followed by Mayurbhanj at 49 and Cuttack at 45.
Singaporean gives birth to baby with Covid-19 antibodies
The baby was born this month without Covid-19 but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother.To date, the active virus has not been found in samples of fluid around the baby in the womb or in breast milk.
Arunachal Pradesh records 31 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 16,262
At least 31 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, pushing the tally to 16,262, while one more person succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 51, a senior official said.
As many as 3,57,695 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, including 1,034 on Saturday.
North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight Covid-19
North Korea is further toughening restrictions on entering seawaters as part of elevated steps to fight thecoronaviruspandemic, state media said Sunday, two days after South Korea said the North had banned sea fishing.
The Korean Central News Agency reported the country is mobilizing more anti-virus units and establishing strong steps to “completely remove uncivilised and unhygienic elements that could help make room for the spread of an epidemic” at winter.
Some experts say thecoronaviruscan spread more broadly during cold weather when people typically spend more time indoors
Britain secures additional 2 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Britain has access to enough doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate for around 3.5 million people. Overall, it has access to 357 million doses of vaccines from 7 different developers, according to the statement.
National Covid-19 recovery rate is at 93.71%
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,02,267 pushing the national recovery rate to93.71per cent,while theCovid-19casefatality ratestands at 1.46 per cent.
Covid-19 death toll crossed 1.36 lakh with 496 new fatalities
Covid-19 death toll is at 496 which include89 from Delhi, 88 from Maharashtra 52 from West Bengal, 30 from Haryana, 28 from Punjab, 25 from Kerala and 21 from Uttar Pradesh.
The number of confirmedcoronaviruscases in Germany increased by 14,611 to 1,042,700, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 158 to 16,123, the tally showed.
India's Covid-19 tally rises to 93.92 lakh with 41,810 cases; death toll at 1.36 lakh
Total number of samples tested for Covid-19 up to 28th November is 13,95,03,803 including 12,83,449 samples tested yesterday: ICMR
16 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram, state's case tally at 3,822
16 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the state's case tally to 3,822 including 392 active cases, 3,425 discharged cases and 5 deaths
Covid-19 surge leads to curfew in San Francisco
A surge incoronaviruscases will put San Francisco under a curfew beginning on Monday and trigger other restrictions related to the virus, the city announced.
The curfew requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering between 10 pm and 5 am until December 21.
Mexico reported 10,008 new confirmedcoronavirusinfections and 586 additional deaths on Saturday, health ministry data showed, bringing the official number of cases to 1,100,683 with a total death toll of 105,459.
Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing.
South Korea mulls stricter social distancing as Covid-19 spike continues
South Korean authorities will consider tighter social distancing restrictions on Sunday to clamp down on economic activities after last week saw the fastest spread of infections since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
South Korea reported 450 infections of the newcoronaviruson Sunday after reporting more than 500 newcoronaviruscases for three days in a row, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Pune reported 1,080 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 3,41,540, while 18 deaths increased the toll to 8,380.
Karnataka medical, dental colleges to reopen under strict measures
After having assisted the state government in the fight against Covid for over eight months, the state’s medical and dental colleges are set to open on December 1 for regular classes and student consultations.
China on Sunday reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 28, compared with six cases a day earlier