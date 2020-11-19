Coronavirus news highlights: India's Covid-19 tally reaches 90 lakh as Delhi reports 7,546 new Covid-19 cases
Coronavirus news highlights: India's Covid-19 tally reaches 90 lakh as Delhi reports 7,546 new Covid-19 cases
updated: Nov 20 2020, 07:21 ist
India's Covid-19 caseload reached 90,00,077, as Delhi recorded over 7,500 new cases. The death toll reached 1,32,120 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 83.83 lakh.
07:01
SC modifies HC's 10-year restriction on Tablighi Jamaat members
The Supreme Court has modified a Karnataka High Court order that had imposed a 10-year restriction on nine Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended Nizamuddin Markaz here in March at the initial stage of Covid-19 pandemic, on visiting India.
Salman Khan, family members test negative for Covid-19
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source close to the family on Thursday said.
Haryana reports 2,212 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,09,251. A total of 1,87,559 discharged so far after recovering from the infection, death toll 2,113. Active cases stand at 19,579. -ANI
20:50
Global Covid-19 infections may be six times higher than reported: Study
The actual number of global infections in the Covid-19 pandemic could be up to six times higher than the reported number of cases, according to a modelling study.
Punjab reports 792 new Covid-19 cases, 510 discharges and 16 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,44,177, including 1,33,427 recoveries and 4,556 deaths. Active cases stand at 6,194. -ANI
20:31
Haryana CM ML Khattar has approved a proposal to extend the duration of special parole or interim bail granted to as many as 4,585 prisoners including 1,459 under trial prisoners and 3,126 convicts up to December 31, 2020, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. -ANI
20:23
After Home Minister Amit Shah's review meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests conducted on Nov 18. The capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November: Ministry of Home Affairs -ANI
20:12
Delhi government directs 42 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of Covid-19 patients with immediate effect -ANI
20:10
Night curfew in Ahmedabad from Nov 20 as Covid-19 cases spike
A night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from Friday to control the spread of coronavirus, a top government official said on Thursday.
Maharashtra reports 5,535 new Covid-19 cases, 154 deaths
5,860 patients discharged today; 16,35,971 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 92.79%
5,535 new cases in the state today
154 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state today. Case fatality rate is the state is 2.63%.
Out of 99,65,119 laboratory samples, 17,63,055 have been tested positive (17.69%) for Covid-19 until today.
Currently 5,60,868 people are in home quarantine and 4,284 people are in institutional quarantine.
19:58
Update on implementation of directions of Union Home Minister @AmitShah to ramp up Delhi’s medical infrastructure due to Covid19 surge - 500 isolation beds at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur to be converted to beds with oxygen facility. Beds to be ready by the weekend@PIB_India
The positivity rate pertaining to educational institutions (schools & higher education institutions) stands at just 0.3%. Only 1,491 individuals (students & teachers) were declared to be Covid-19 positive out of the 5,12,890 who were tested across institutions: Andhra Pradesh CMO. -ANI
19:47
Gujarat reports 1,340 new cases of Covid-19, 7 deaths and 1,113 recoveries today. Total number of cases in state is 1,92,982 including 1,76,475 recoveries and 3,830 deaths till now. Total active cases are 12,677. -ANI
19:21
Phase VIII of Vande Bharat Mission has operated 763 international flights from 24 countries, landing in 21 airports across India. 1 lakh 40 thousand persons returned in this phase. A total of 30.9 lakh Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission till today: MEA. -ANI
19:11
Karnataka reports 1,849 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths; state tally rises to 8,67,780, deaths rise to 11,604
19:09
NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests Covid-19 positive
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has tested positive for Covid-19, sources close to him said on Thursday.
Puducherry reports 69 new Covid-19 cases, 102 discharges and one death. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,533 till date, including 670 active cases, 35,254 recoveries & 609 deaths: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry. -ANI
18:50
Tamil Nadu reports 1,707 new Covid-19 cases, 2,251 discharges, and 19 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state rise to 7,64,989 including 7,39,532 discharges and 11,550 deaths. Active cases stand at 13,907. -ANI
18:41
Clinical trial of homeopathic medicines to treat Covid-19 approved principally: AAP govt to HC
The AAP government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the proposal, by two homoeopathic doctors, for the clinicaltrial of a certain combination of homeo medicines for prevention and cure of Covid-19 has been principally approved.
After initial symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe.
As a preventive step, the state government has decided that from November 20, there will be a daily curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9 PM to 6 AM. This measure will continue until the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat improves: Gujarat Administration -ANI
18:11
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,316 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking total cases in the state to 8,58,711. There are 16,000 active cases and 8,35,801 recovered cases in the state; the death toll stands at 6,911: State Health Department. -ANI
18:08
Centre receives over 27 lakh applications under scheme for street vendors
The Centre has said that it has receivedover 27.33 lakhapplications from street vendors under a special micro-credit facility scheme (PMSVANidhi), and has sanctioned loan to over 14 lakh applicants so far.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij volunteers for Covaxin trial
I Will be administered trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of Doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose.
Covid-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to four states to strengthen surveillance, testing
The Centre has rushed high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipurwhere they will visit districts reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.
Confident that Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in three-four months, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
Noting that it is natural to prioritise the Covid-19 vaccine distribution process, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said healthcare workers and people aged above 65 years will be given coronavirus vaccine on priority.
Covid-19 hospitals can engage MBBS students in 4th, 5th years, interns
Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, authorities have allowed all coronavirus facilities of the city government here to engage MBBS students in fourth and fifth years, interns and others to assist doctors on duty at a fixed honorarium, as per an order issued by the health department.
Delhi DMs asked to double number of Covid-19 testing centres
Amid a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday directed all district magistrates (DMs) to take steps to double the number of testing centres in their respective districts immediately.
Microsoft partners Social Alpha to accelerate growth of healthtech startups in India
Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday said it has partnered with startup incubator Social Alpha and launched a programme for healthtech startups to help them scale with advanced technology and joint go-to-market support.
Russia resumes trials of Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V'
Russia has resumed the vaccination of new volunteers in its trial for its flagship Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccine after a short pause, staff at six of 29 trial clinics said, as Moscow moves to accelerate plans to inoculate the population.
Covid-19: Delhi hikes fines for not wearing masks; hospitals told to increase non-ICU beds
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced hiking fines for not using face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients at hospitals amid a massive Covid-19 surge here.
Teams to visit the districts reporting high no. of Covid-19 cases & support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases: Health Ministry. -ANI
15:34
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi to lead 3-member team to Haryana & Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog is heading the Rajasthan team Dr S K Singh, Director (NCDC) to lead Gujarat team. Dr L Swasticharan, Addl DDG, DHGS to head the team to Manipur: Health Ministry - ANI
15:32
High-level Central teams deputed to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur: Health Ministry - ANI
High-level Central teams deputed to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur. With the surge in daily new cases & spike in daily fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in NCR regions in Haryana & Rajasthan where Covid-19 cases are rising: Health Ministry
15:24
Delhi govt to increase number of RT-PCR tests from 18,000 to 27,000 daily: AAP MLA
The Delhi government will increase the number of RT-PCR tests conducted daily from around 18,000 to 27,000 and the chief minister will meet market associations if any decision is taken on shutting down markets in view of a Covid-19 surge, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday.
AI, virtual reality can help fast-track Covid-19 vaccine, say experts
From helping in optimising the yield of therapeutics to training staff for setting up large-scale manufacturing sites, cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) can be used to fast track Covid-19 vaccinedevelopment worldwide.
A fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
14:23
Groups associated with Al-Qaeda, ISIS spread conspiracy theories about Covid-19: UN Report
Groups associated with al-Qaeda and ISIS are exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic to spread conspiracy theories that the virus is "punishing the unbelievers", is "God's wrath upon the West" and incites terrorists to use it as a form of biological weapon,n, according to a UN report.
Gujarat records 1,281 new Covid-19 cases, taking tally to 1,91,642; toll rises to 3,823 with 8 new deaths
13:22
Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 17,57,520 with 5,011 fresh cases; 100 new deaths take toll to 46,202
12:57
New category for 'Covid-19 warriors' under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats approved by Health Ministry
Health Ministry approves new category for selection and nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats for the academic year 2020-21.
“This will honour the Solemn Sacrifice of all Covidwarriors who served selflessly for duty and humanity”, saidDrHarsh Vardhan
12:23
Maharashtra officials asked to ramp up Covid-19 testing ahead of 2nd wave
Though the graph of Covid-19 cases has shown signs of decline, the Maharashtra government, anticipating a second wave of the infection, has asked authorities not to drop guard and take all necessary steps to deal with any situation.
Authorities were also askedto identify potential 'super-spreaders', like grocery shop owners, people providing door-to-door services, those working in the transport field, labourers, security guards deployed in housing societies, police and home guards.
11:36
The all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, is underway.
11:18
Japan on 'maximum alert' after record virus cases
More than 2,000 cases were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, with nearly 500 in the capital Tokyo alone. While small compared to figures seen in some other countries, the numbers represent a sharp rise in cases for Japan, where testing is often lesswide-scale than in other parts of the world.
10:47
802 new coronavirus cases in Punjab, tally 1.43 lakh, active cases 5,937; toll 4,541 with 31 more deaths
10:24
Liverpool striker Salah tests positive for coronavirus again
10:05
A total of 12,85,08,389 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 18th November. Of these, 10,28,203 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
09:30
India's total coronavirus cases climbs to 89,58,484; toll mounts to 1,31,578.
With 45,576 new Covid-19infections, India's total cases rise to 89,58,484. With 585 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,31,578. Total active cases at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hrs. Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in last 24 hrs.
09:12
USland borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 at the earliest amid a rising number of US coronavirus cases
09:00
Karnataka records 1,791 new coronavirus cases
Karnataka records 1,791 new coronaviruscases, 1,947 recoveries.Tally at 8.66 lakh, active cases 25,146; toll 11,578 with 21 more deaths.
08:40
Covid-19 vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec under ideal conditions: BioNTech
US and European regulators could approve Pfizer and BioNTech's experimental Covid-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, the German firm's chief executive said on Wednesday, following the release of positive trial results.
08:30
Jammu and Kashmir's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,04,155 with 574 fresh cases; 9 new deaths take toll to 1,613
08:13
Mizoram reports 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Total cases in Mizoram stand at3,513, including 3,021 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 487.
08:11
Canada, which has reserved enough doses to vaccinate residents against Covid-19 several times over, is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate shots to lower-income countries.
07:47
Pfizer offers Brazil deal for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses
Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had offered to provide Brazil with millions of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021, amid evidence the coronavirus is spreading more rapidly in South America's largest country.
Delhi reports 7,546 Covid-19 cases, 98 deaths; tally reaches 5,10,630
West Bengal reports 3,620 new Covid-19 cases, 3,990 discharges, and 53 deaths, says State Health Department. -ANI
Total cases: 4,45,505
Active cases: 25,873
Death toll: 7,873
Total discharges: 4,11,759
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.