Coronavirus news highlights: India's Covid-19 tally reaches 90 lakh as Delhi reports 7,546 new Covid-19 cases

  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 07:21 ist
India's Covid-19 caseload reached 90,00,077, as Delhi recorded over 7,500 new cases. The death toll reached 1,32,120 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 83.83 lakh.
  • 07:01

    Thank you for following the live coverage of the coronavirus on DH.

    For more latest updates on Covid-19, click here.

  • 22:51

    SC modifies HC's 10-year restriction on Tablighi Jamaat members

    The Supreme Court has modified a Karnataka High Court order that had imposed a 10-year restriction on nine Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended Nizamuddin Markaz here in March at the initial stage of Covid-19 pandemic, on visiting India.

    Read more

  • 22:25

    Evaluating Covid risk on planes, trains and automobiles

    Although no mode of public transportation is completely safe, there are some concrete ways to reduce risk, whether on an airplane, train or bus—or even in a shared car.

    Read more

  • 22:07

    China's Covid-19 vaccine administered to a million people: Official

    A Covid-19 vaccine developed by a state-owned Chinese pharmaceutical firm has been administered to about a million people under the government's emergency use scheme, the company's chairman said.

    Read more

  • 21:55

    Delhi reports 7,546 Covid-19 cases, 98 deaths; tally reaches 5,10,630

  • 21:45

    Salman Khan, family members test negative for Covid-19

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source close to the family on Thursday said.

    Read more

  • 21:37

    West Bengal reports 3,620 new Covid-19 cases, 3,990 discharges, and 53 deaths, says State Health Department. -ANI

    Total cases: 4,45,505

    Active cases: 25,873

    Death toll: 7,873

    Total discharges: 4,11,759

  • 21:28

    Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests Covid-19 positive

    Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

    Read more

  • 21:11

    Covid-19: 1,849 new cases reported in Karnataka, 26 deaths

    Karnataka registered 1,849 fresh cases of coronavirus and 26 related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 8.67 lakh and the toll to 11,604, the Health Department said on Thursday.

    Read more

  • 21:05

    Haryana reports 2,212 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,09,251. A total of 1,87,559 discharged so far after recovering from the infection, death toll 2,113. Active cases stand at 19,579. -ANI

  • 20:50

    Global Covid-19 infections may be six times higher than reported: Study

    The actual number of global infections in the Covid-19 pandemic could be up to six times higher than the reported number of cases, according to a modelling study.

    Read more

  • 20:48
  • 20:39

    Punjab reports 792 new Covid-19 cases, 510 discharges and 16 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,44,177, including 1,33,427 recoveries and 4,556 deaths. Active cases stand at 6,194. -ANI

  • 20:31
    Haryana CM ML Khattar has approved a proposal to extend the duration of special parole or interim bail granted to as many as 4,585 prisoners including 1,459 under trial prisoners and 3,126 convicts up to December 31, 2020, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. -ANI
  • 20:23

    After Home Minister Amit Shah's review meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests conducted on Nov 18. The capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November: Ministry of Home Affairs -ANI

  • 20:12

    Delhi government directs 42 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of Covid-19 patients with immediate effect -ANI

  • 20:10

    Night curfew in Ahmedabad from Nov 20 as Covid-19 cases spike

    A night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from Friday to control the spread of coronavirus, a top government official said on Thursday.

    Read more

  • 20:05
  • 20:01

    Maharashtra reports 5,535 new Covid-19 cases, 154 deaths

    5,860 patients discharged today; 16,35,971 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 92.79%

    5,535 new cases in the state today

    154 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state today. Case fatality rate is the state is 2.63%.

    Out of 99,65,119 laboratory samples, 17,63,055 have been tested positive (17.69%) for Covid-19 until today.

    Currently 5,60,868 people are in home quarantine and 4,284 people are in institutional quarantine.

  • 19:58
  • 19:53

    The positivity rate pertaining to educational institutions (schools & higher education institutions) stands at just 0.3%. Only 1,491 individuals (students & teachers) were declared to be Covid-19 positive out of the 5,12,890 who were tested across institutions: Andhra Pradesh CMO. -ANI

  • 19:47

    Gujarat reports 1,340 new cases of Covid-19, 7 deaths and 1,113 recoveries today. Total number of cases in state is 1,92,982 including 1,76,475 recoveries and 3,830 deaths till now. Total active cases are 12,677. -ANI

  • 19:21

    Phase VIII of Vande Bharat Mission has operated 763 international flights from 24 countries, landing in 21 airports across India. 1 lakh 40 thousand persons returned in this phase. A total of 30.9 lakh Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission till today: MEA. -ANI

  • 19:11

    Karnataka reports 1,849 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths; state tally rises to 8,67,780, deaths rise to 11,604

  • 19:09

    NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests Covid-19 positive

    NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has tested positive for Covid-19, sources close to him said on Thursday.

    Read more

  • 18:56

    Puducherry reports 69 new Covid-19 cases, 102 discharges and one death. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,533 till date, including 670 active cases, 35,254 recoveries & 609 deaths: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry. -ANI

  • 18:50

    Tamil Nadu reports 1,707 new Covid-19 cases, 2,251 discharges, and 19 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state rise to 7,64,989 including 7,39,532 discharges and 11,550 deaths. Active cases stand at 13,907. -ANI

  • 18:41

    Clinical trial of homeopathic medicines to treat Covid-19 approved principally: AAP govt to HC

    The AAP government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the proposal, by two homoeopathic doctors, for the clinicaltrial of a certain combination of homeo medicines for prevention and cure of Covid-19 has been principally approved.

    Read more

  • 18:31

    D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for Covid-19

  • 18:17

    As a preventive step, the state government has decided that from November 20, there will be a daily curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9 PM to 6 AM. This measure will continue until the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat improves: Gujarat Administration -ANI

  • 18:11

    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,316 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking total cases in the state to 8,58,711. There are 16,000 active cases and 8,35,801 recovered cases in the state; the death toll stands at 6,911: State Health Department. -ANI

  • 18:08

    Centre receives over 27 lakh applications under scheme for street vendors

    The Centre has said that it has receivedover 27.33 lakhapplications from street vendors under a special micro-credit facility scheme (PMSVANidhi), and has sanctioned loan to over 14 lakh applicants so far.

    Read more

  • 17:56

    Danish coronavirus mink mutation 'most likely eradicated': ministry

    A mutated version of the new coronavirus detected in Danish minks that raised concerns about the effectiveness of a future vaccine has likely been eradicated, Denmark's health ministry said Thursday.

    Read more

  • 17:46

    Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij volunteers for Covaxin trial

  • 17:43

    Bihar reported 794 new Covid-19 infections till yesterday, taking the count of active cases in the state to 6,461: State Health Department -ANI

  • 17:38

    India's overall spending on health sector 'low', says Niti Aayog member V K Paul

    India's overall spending on the health sector is "low" and the situation must be "corrected", Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said on Thursday.

    Read more

  • 17:27

    Covid-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to four states to strengthen surveillance, testing

    The Centre has rushed high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipurwhere they will visit districts reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

    Read more

  • 17:19

    Confident that Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in three-four months, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

    Noting that it is natural to prioritise the Covid-19 vaccine distribution process, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said healthcare workers and people aged above 65 years will be given coronavirus vaccine on priority.

    Read more

  • 17:12

    Five MBBS seats under central pool reserved for children of Covid-19 warriors

    Honouring the sacrifice of Covid-19 warriors, the Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced reserving five MBBS seats under the central pool for their children for the academic year 2020-21.

    Read more

  • 17:06
  • 16:57

    Covid-19 hospitals can engage MBBS students in 4th, 5th years, interns

    Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, authorities have allowed all coronavirus facilities of the city government here to engage MBBS students in fourth and fifth years, interns and others to assist doctors on duty at a fixed honorarium, as per an order issued by the health department.

    Read more

  • 16:35

    Delhi DMs asked to double number of Covid-19 testing centres

    Amid a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday directed all district magistrates (DMs) to take steps to double the number of testing centres in their respective districts immediately.

    Read more

  • 16:27

    African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

    The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge.

    Read more

  • 16:17

    Microsoft partners Social Alpha to accelerate growth of healthtech startups in India

    Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday said it has partnered with startup incubator Social Alpha and launched a programme for healthtech startups to help them scale with advanced technology and joint go-to-market support.

    Read more

  • 16:08

    Russia resumes trials of Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V'

    Russia has resumed the vaccination of new volunteers in its trial for its flagship Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccine after a short pause, staff at six of 29 trial clinics said, as Moscow moves to accelerate plans to inoculate the population.

    Read more

  • 15:56

    Covid-19: Delhi hikes fines for not wearing masks; hospitals told to increase non-ICU beds

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced hiking fines for not using face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients at hospitals amid a massive Covid-19 surge here.

    Read more

  • 15:36

    Teams to visit the districts reporting high no. of Covid-19 cases & support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases: Health Ministry. -ANI

  • 15:34

    Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi to lead 3-member team to Haryana & Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog is heading the Rajasthan team Dr S K Singh, Director (NCDC) to lead Gujarat team. Dr L Swasticharan, Addl DDG, DHGS to head the team to Manipur: Health Ministry - ANI

  • 15:32

    High-level Central teams deputed to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur: Health Ministry - ANI

    High-level Central teams deputed to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur. With the surge in daily new cases & spike in daily fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in NCR regions in Haryana & Rajasthan where Covid-19 cases are rising: Health Ministry

  • 15:24

    Delhi govt to increase number of RT-PCR tests from 18,000 to 27,000 daily: AAP MLA

    The Delhi government will increase the number of RT-PCR tests conducted daily from around 18,000 to 27,000 and the chief minister will meet market associations if any decision is taken on shutting down markets in view of a Covid-19 surge, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday.

    Read more

  • 15:12

    Covid-19 cases in Russia surpass 2 million as infections and deaths hit new highs

    Russia's Covid-19 case tally passed the 2 million mark on Thursday as the number of daily deaths and infections hit new highs.

    Read more

  • 15:02

    AI, virtual reality can help fast-track Covid-19 vaccine, say experts

    From helping in optimising the yield of therapeutics to training staff for setting up large-scale manufacturing sites, cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) can be used to fast track Covid-19 vaccinedevelopment worldwide.

    Read More

  • 14:40

    A fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

  • 14:23

    Groups associated with Al-Qaeda, ISIS spread conspiracy theories about Covid-19: UN Report

    Groups associated with al-Qaeda and ISIS are exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic to spread conspiracy theories that the virus is "punishing the unbelievers", is "God's wrath upon the West" and incites terrorists to use it as a form of biological weapon,n, according to a UN report.

    Read more

  • 13:39

    Gujarat records 1,281 new Covid-19 cases, taking tally to 1,91,642; toll rises to 3,823 with 8 new deaths

  • 13:22

    Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 17,57,520 with 5,011 fresh cases; 100 new deaths take toll to 46,202

  • 12:57

    New category for 'Covid-19 warriors' under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats approved by Health Ministry

    Health Ministry approves new category for selection and nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats for the academic year 2020-21.

    “This will honour the Solemn Sacrifice of all Covidwarriors who served selflessly for duty and humanity”, saidDrHarsh Vardhan

  • 12:23

    Maharashtra officials asked to ramp up Covid-19 testing ahead of 2nd wave

    Though the graph of Covid-19 cases has shown signs of decline, the Maharashtra government, anticipating a second wave of the infection, has asked authorities not to drop guard and take all necessary steps to deal with any situation.


    Authorities were also askedto identify potential 'super-spreaders', like grocery shop owners, people providing door-to-door services, those working in the transport field, labourers, security guards deployed in housing societies, police and home guards.

  • 11:36

    The all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, is underway.

  • 11:18

    Japan on 'maximum alert' after record virus cases

    More than 2,000 cases were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, with nearly 500 in the capital Tokyo alone. While small compared to figures seen in some other countries, the numbers represent a sharp rise in cases for Japan, where testing is often lesswide-scale than in other parts of the world.

  • 10:47

    802 new coronavirus cases in Punjab, tally 1.43 lakh, active cases 5,937; toll 4,541 with 31 more deaths  

  • 10:24

    Liverpool striker Salah tests positive for coronavirus again

  • 10:05

    A total of 12,85,08,389 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 18th November. Of these, 10,28,203 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR

  • 09:30

    India's total coronavirus cases climbs to 89,58,484; toll mounts to 1,31,578.

    With 45,576 new Covid-19infections, India's total cases rise to 89,58,484. With 585 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,31,578. Total active cases at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hrs. Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

  • 09:12

    USland borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 at the earliest amid a rising number of US coronavirus cases

  • 09:00

    Karnataka records 1,791 new coronavirus cases

    Karnataka records 1,791 new coronaviruscases, 1,947 recoveries.Tally at 8.66 lakh, active cases 25,146; toll 11,578 with 21 more deaths.

  • 08:40

    Covid-19 vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec under ideal conditions: BioNTech

    US and European regulators could approve Pfizer and BioNTech's experimental Covid-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, the German firm's chief executive said on Wednesday, following the release of positive trial results.

  • 08:30

    Jammu and Kashmir's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,04,155 with 574 fresh cases; 9 new deaths take toll to 1,613

  • 08:13

    Mizoram reports 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

    Total cases in Mizoram stand at3,513, including 3,021 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 487.

  • 08:11

    Canada, which has reserved enough doses to vaccinate residents against Covid-19 several times over, is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate shots to lower-income countries.

  • 07:47

    Pfizer offers Brazil deal for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had offered to provide Brazil with millions of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021, amid evidence the coronavirus is spreading more rapidly in South America's largest country.

    Read More

  • 07:46

    Assam's Covid-19 tally reaches 2,10,865 with 169 new cases; 3 new deaths take toll to 969  

  • 07:45

    Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.