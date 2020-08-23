Coronavirus news live updates: Tamil Nadu reports nearly 6,000 Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 tally hurtled past the 30-lakh mark on Sunday, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 22.71 lakh. The nation is the worst-hit country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases of Covid-19. Meanwhile, the global death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000, with numerous countries ramping up restrictions in an effort to battle an eruption of new cases. Stay tuned for more updates.