Coronavirus news live updates: Tamil Nadu reports nearly 6,000 Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 tally hurtled past the 30-lakh mark on Sunday, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 22.71 lakh. The nation is the worst-hit country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases of Covid-19. Meanwhile, the global death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000, with numerous countries ramping up restrictions in an effort to battle an eruption of new cases. Stay tuned for more updates.
Tamil Nadu reports nearly 6,000 cases
Tamil Nadu reported 5,975 new Covid-19 cases, 6,047 recoveries and 97 deaths today, taking total cases to 3,79,385 including 3,19,327 discharges and 6,517 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 53,541
Kerala Covid-19 Updates- Aug 23
Total infected so far: 58,262
Now under treatment : 20,330
Recovered so far : 37,649
Death toll: 223
1908 fresh cases today
1110 recovered today
1.65 lakh in home and institutional quarantine
16,529 in hospital observations
14.22 lakh samples tested so far
97 new Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally 3,223, active cases 990.
331 new Covid-19 cases in Tripura, tally 8,720, active cases 2,448; toll rises to 72 with 2 more deaths
6,261 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,470 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. So far, 14,31,094 tests have been conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 75,320.
Delhi reports 1,450 new Covid-19 cases, 1,250 discharges and 16 deaths today.
Total number of cases now at 1,61,466 including 1,45,388 recovered cases, 11,778 active cases & 4,300 deaths.
Himachal Pradesh reports 13 new Covid-19 cases, taking total positive cases to 4,936 out of which 1,493 cases are active
6 new Covid-19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. With this, total number of cases rises to 2,711 including 2,367 discharges and 84 active cases
Andhra Pradesh reports 7,895 new Covid-19 cases, 7,449 recoveries, and 93 deaths, taking total cases to 3,53,111 including 2,60,087 recoveries and 3,282 deaths
I am happy that with the help of everyone, the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is under control now: Kejriwal
The way Delhi has been dealing with COVID-19 situation is being discussed in the country as well as across the world, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
India’s total recoveries now exceed the total active cases (7,07,668) by nearly 15,72,898: Ministry of Health
A consistently increasing number of recoveries has pushed India's recovery rate amongst the Covid-19 patients to nearly 75%
With the recoveries of 57,989 Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached 22,80,566 today: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
United Kingdom health advisers say missing school greater risk to kids than Covid-19
The chief medical officers of the United Kingdom have said children should return to school after the summer holidays, warning that missing out on their education posed much bigger risks to them than catching Covid-19.
Read more