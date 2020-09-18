Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally tops 52 lakh; Karnataka reports 9,366 new Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours. There are 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 recovered/discharged/migrated & 83,198 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation suffered loss of Rs 1,609 crore due to closure of metro services, informed Hardeep Singh Puri. Stay tuned for more updates.
Delhi’s LNJP hospital opens children-friendly Covid-19 ward
A Covid-19 ward for children was inaugurated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in national capital on September 17.
Hospital's MD said, “It's a unique concept in public sector hospitals where children can play, watch TV, paint inside hospital & be happy. It will be helpful in recovery.”
No relief for private doctors dying on Covid-19 duty
A doctor from Hassan became the 42nd medical practitioner from a private hospital to die of Covid in the state on Wednesday. Yet, his family will receive no compensation under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19 because private doctors are not eligible for it.
Karnataka reports 9,366 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths
As many as 9,366 cases new cases and 93 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. But the data logjam continued due to the doctors' strike as 15 districts reported zero discharges and seven districts reported new cases in double digits.
Assam reports 1380 Covid-19 cases out of 20557 tests. Positivity rate is at 6.71%. Total number of cases now at 1,50,349 including 1,19,364 discharges, 30,454 active cases and 528 deaths.
US CDC reports 196,277 deaths from coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 6,613,331 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 41,464 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,224 to 196,277.
The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by the new coronavirus, was as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 versus its previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
England all-rounder David Willey tests positive for Covid-19
The Yorkshire player said he was "gutted to be missing the remaining (group) games" of the domestic T20 league Vitality Blast.
