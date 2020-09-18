Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally tops 52 lakh; Karnataka reports 9,366 new Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours. There are 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 recovered/discharged/migrated & 83,198 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation suffered loss of Rs 1,609 crore due to closure of metro services, informed Hardeep Singh Puri. Stay tuned for more updates.