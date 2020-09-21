Coronavirus news live updates: Taj Mahal reopens even as India's Covid-19 cases top 54 lakh

India's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 54.4-lakh mark, while the death toll crossed 87,000 and recoveries crossed 43.8 lakhs. The country accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries, overtaking the US to become the no.1 spot on the recoveries chart. On the vaccine front, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial in US still on hold. The ICMR completed its second round of serosurvey.