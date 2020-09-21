Coronavirus news live updates: Taj Mahal reopens even as India's Covid-19 cases top 54 lakh

India's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 54.4-lakh mark, while the death toll crossed 87,000 and recoveries crossed 43.8 lakhs. The country accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries, overtaking the US to become the no.1 spot on the recoveries chart. On the vaccine front, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial in US still on hold. The ICMR completed its second round of serosurvey.
Seven new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 1,585. The number of active cases is 583 while 1,002 people have been discharged. No death reported in the state till date, saysGovernment of Mizoram.
Taj Mahal reopens even as Covid-19 cases soar
The Taj Mahal reopens to visitors on Monday in a symbolic business-as-usual gesture, even as India looks set to overtake the US as the global leader in coronavirus infections.
India, home to 1.3 billion people and some of the world's most crowded cities, has recorded more than 5.4 million Covid cases. Around 100,000 new infections and over 1,000 deaths are reported daily. (AFP)
Three Covid-19 vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
The government is giving all necessary support for development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country and three vaccine candidates are in different phases of clinical trial, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Parliament on Sunday.
Hong Kong bars Air India flights till October 3 after passengers test positive for Covid-19
Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Sunday to October 3 after a few passengers on its flight on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 post arrival, a senior government official said on Sunday.
West Bengal reports 3,177 new Covid-19 cases, 2,958 new discharges and 61 deaths
West Bengal reports 3,177 new Covid-19 cases, 2,958 new discharges and 61 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,25,137, including 1,95,972 discharges and 4,359 deaths. Active cases 24,806: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of West Bengal.
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus cases in India. The country's Covid-19 case tally has crossed the 54.4-lakh mark, while the death toll has passed 87,000 and recoveries 43.8 lakhs. The country accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries, overtaking the US to become the no.1 spot on the recoveries chart. On the vaccine front, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial in US still on hold. The ICMR completed its second round of serosurvey. Stay tuned for live updates.