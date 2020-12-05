Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka registers over 1,200 new Covid-19; US records more than 2.25 lakh new cases

India reports 36,594 new Covid-19 infections, 540 deaths on Friday taking the tally to 95,71,559. The death toll stands at 1,39,188. Total discharged cases at 90,16,289. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded the steepest fall in the rate of cases as well as deaths among the five southern states. The virus has globally claimed over 1.5 million lives. The United States alone saw 2.1 lakh cases over the past 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.