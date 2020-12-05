Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka registers over 1,200 new Covid-19; US records more than 2.25 lakh new cases

India reports 36,594 new Covid-19 infections, 540 deaths on Friday taking the tally to 95,71,559. The death toll stands at 1,39,188. Total discharged cases at 90,16,289. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded the steepest fall in the rate of cases as well as deaths among the five southern states. The virus has globally claimed over 1.5 million lives. The United States alone saw 2.1 lakh cases over the past 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mizoram reported 25 new Covid-19 cases
Total cases: 3,913
Total discharged: 3,690
Death toll: 6
Active cases: 217
South Korea reports 583 coronavirus cases, off 9-month high
South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from the previous day's 629, which was the highest since a first wave peaked in February and early March.
Cases have been found largely in the capital Seoul and surrounding regions, where over half of the country's 52 million people live. Of the new cases, Seoul alone reported 235 infections.
The spike prompted Seoul to announce unprecedented curfews starting on Saturday, shuttering most establishments and shops at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) and cutting back public transportation operations by 30% in the evenings.
Tighter restrictions would be a blow to Asia's fourth-largest economy, which reported a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.2% in October, the highest since July.
Boxes are seen as an American Airlines cargo plane is unloaded at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
Congress slams Modi govt over Covid-19 vaccine distribution plans
The Congress on Friday raised with the government issues concerning the availability of a prospective Covid vaccine at the grassroots level in the country with party leader Rahul Gandhi asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify when every Indian will get it.
India biggest buyer of Covid-19 vaccine with 1.6 billion doses, experts say this could cover 60% population
India is the largest buyer of Covid-19 vaccines in the world with 1.6 billion doses, according to a global analysis, a number some scientists say could cover 800 million people, or 60 per cent of its population, and will be enough to develop ‘herd immunity’.
