Coronavirus news live updates: Delhi reports 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, 4,622 recoveries

The Covid-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days, comprising 4.18 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far in the country. Continuing with the trend of the last nine days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours. While 36,011 people in India were found to be infected with the virus in a span of 24 hours, 41,970 new recoveries were registered during the same period and death toll climbed to 1,40,505. The virus has globally claimed over 1.5 million lives. Stay tuned for more updates.