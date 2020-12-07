Coronavirus news live updates: Delhi reports 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, 4,622 recoveries

The Covid-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days, comprising 4.18 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far in the country. Continuing with the trend of the last nine days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours. While 36,011 people in India were found to be infected with the virus in a span of 24 hours, 41,970 new recoveries were registered during the same period and death toll climbed to 1,40,505. The virus has globally claimed over 1.5 million lives. Stay tuned for more updates.
Punjab seeks priority allocation of Covid-19 vaccine once available
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure priority allocation of Covid-19 vaccine to Punjab on account of its higher mortality rate and high levels of co-morbidities in the state.
Covid-19 pandemic fails to deter voluntary blood donors
As much as 82% of blood units received in the state’s 230 public and private blood banks, from April to October this year, are from voluntary blood donation (VBD) drives, camps and visits to blood banks.
Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield in India
The Serum Institute of India on Sunday became the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large, official sources said.
US notches up record 230,000 new Covid-19 cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon
The United States notched up a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the third day running, as it was reported that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will get a vaccine within weeks.
Fewer coronavirus patients at Victoria Hospital but non-Covid services still shut
Resident doctors will hit the streets on Monday in protest against the continued closure of tertiary care servicesfornon-Covid patientsat Victoria Hospital, the largest government-run medical facility in Karnataka.
Brazil's coronavirus cases top 6.6 million, health ministry says
Brazil reported 26,363 additional confirmedcoronaviruscases in the past 24 hours, and 313 deaths from COVID-19, its health ministry said on Sunday.
The South American country has now registered 6,603,540 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 176,941, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's third worst outbreak after the United States andIndia.