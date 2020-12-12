Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries near 93 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally crossed 98.26 lakh with the total number of cases rising to 98,26,691, according to DH tally. The country's death toll currently stands at 142,186, with the fatality rate standing at 1.45 per cent. Globally, the United States registered a record of over 3,000 deaths in 24 hours -- the highest daily toll since April. Stay tuned for more updates.
US FDA clears Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine; millions of doses to be shipped right away
The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use Friday, according to two people with knowledge of the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. The action means millions of highly vulnerable people will begin receiving the vaccine within days.
Read more
Karnataka gears up for possible second Covid-19 wave; Purchases equipment, drugs
Anticipating a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the state government has got into a preparatory mode. The Covid-19 task force on Friday resolved to ramp up testing and ensure adequate supply of oxygen and medicine to district and taluk hospitals across the state.
Read more
A man water plants next to a mural depicting Covid-19 frontline workers in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 12
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 98,26,691; death toll stands at 142,618 as of December 12
Read more
Snow leopards are the latest cats to be infected with the coronavirus
Snow leopards at the Louisville Zoo are the latest animals to be infected with the coronavirus.
One female cat, NeeCee, has tested positive, and two males, Kimti and Meru, are presumed positive, based on tests at a regional veterinary diagnostic center that must be confirmed at a national lab.
Read more
WHO warns Christmas celebrations could turn to tears
The World Health Organization warned Friday that Christmas celebrations could turn to tears if people fail to keep up their guard against Covid-19 during the festive season.
Read more
India readies for 60 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses; to use standard cold storage
India will deploy its vast election machinery to deliver 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months through conventional cold chain systems, the expert leading the initiative said on Friday.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.