Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries near 93 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally crossed 98.26 lakh with the total number of cases rising to 98,26,691, according to DH tally. The country's death toll currently stands at 142,186, with the fatality rate standing at 1.45 per cent. Globally, the United States registered a record of over 3,000 deaths in 24 hours -- the highest daily toll since April. Stay tuned for more updates.