Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 94.22 lakh

  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 09:15 ist
With 22,065 new Covid-19 infections, India reported the lowest spike in over five months yesterday. The nation's tally rose to 99,30,741. With 354 new deaths, the death toll mounted to 1,44,059. Total active cases currently stand at 3,39,820, while total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 15.55 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to December 14. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
  • 09:14

    Telangana reported 536 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths and 622 recoveries on December 15.

    Total cases: 2,79,135

    Active cases: 7,183

    Total recoveries: 2,70,450

    Death toll: 1,502

  • 08:36

    Virus trains: How lockdown chaos spread Covid-19 across India

    The crowds surged through the gates, fought their way up the stairs of the 160-year-old station, poured across the platforms and engulfed the trains.

  • 08:35

    Paris streets empty as Covid-19 curfew takes effect

    Boutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 8:00 pm. curfew that took effect on Tuesday to try to prevent a new spike in Covid-19 infections.

  • 08:34

    Canada inks deal to accelerate deliveries of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine amid second-wave surge

    Canada on Tuesday announced an agreement to receive early deliveries of the Moderna Inc Covid-19 vaccine amid a surge of new cases that are forcing new health restrictions across the country.

  • 07:43

    The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

  • 07:15

    Lockdown may leave kids unable to socialise

    Lack of social interaction is making it difficult for some children to learn to socialise.

  • 07:15

    Karnataka govt plans to trim summer holidays for schools

    The Primary and Secondary Education Department is considering reducing summer holidays so as to make up for the academic days lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • 07:14

    Possibility of adverse event after Covid-19 vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Centre

    As India plans for a massive vaccination drive against Covid-19, every state has been advised to create dedicated centres in each block to manage possible post-vaccination adverse events ranging from allergic reactions, high fever to more serious issues that can develop a day after being administered the shot.

  • 07:12

    US authorises first at-home Covid-19 test; results in 20 minutes

    The Food and Drug Administration Tuesday issued an emergency authorization for the country’s first coronavirus test that can run from start to finish at home without the need for a prescription.

  • 07:11

    Mizoram reported 31 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt. 

    Total cases: 4,080

    Active cases: 179

    Discharges: 3,894

    Deaths: 7

  • 07:10

    Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra -- account for 56% of total active cases of Covid-19 in the country: Union Health Ministry​​​​​​​

  • 07:09

    Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.