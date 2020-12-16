Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 94.22 lakh

With 22,065 new Covid-19 infections, India reported the lowest spike in over five months yesterday. The nation's tally rose to 99,30,741. With 354 new deaths, the death toll mounted to 1,44,059. Total active cases currently stand at 3,39,820, while total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 15.55 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to December 14. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Telangana reported 536 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths and 622 recoveries on December 15.
Total cases: 2,79,135
Active cases: 7,183
Total recoveries: 2,70,450
Death toll: 1,502
Virus trains: How lockdown chaos spread Covid-19 across India
The crowds surged through the gates, fought their way up the stairs of the 160-year-old station, poured across the platforms and engulfed the trains.
Paris streets empty as Covid-19 curfew takes effect
Boutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 8:00 pm. curfew that took effect on Tuesday to try to prevent a new spike in Covid-19 infections.
Canada inks deal to accelerate deliveries of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine amid second-wave surge
Canada on Tuesday announced an agreement to receive early deliveries of the Moderna Inc Covid-19 vaccine amid a surge of new cases that are forcing new health restrictions across the country.
The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic
Lockdown may leave kids unable to socialise
Lack of social interaction is making it difficult for some children to learn to socialise.
Karnataka govt plans to trim summer holidays for schools
The Primary and Secondary Education Department is considering reducing summer holidays so as to make up for the academic days lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Possibility of adverse event after Covid-19 vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Centre
As India plans for a massive vaccination drive against Covid-19, every state has been advised to create dedicated centres in each block to manage possible post-vaccination adverse events ranging from allergic reactions, high fever to more serious issues that can develop a day after being administered the shot.
US authorises first at-home Covid-19 test; results in 20 minutes
The Food and Drug Administration Tuesday issued an emergency authorization for the country’s first coronavirus test that can run from start to finish at home without the need for a prescription.
Mizoram reported 31 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt.
Total cases: 4,080
Active cases: 179
Discharges: 3,894
Deaths: 7
Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra -- account for 56% of total active cases of Covid-19 in the country: Union Health Ministry
