Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 94.22 lakh

With 22,065 new Covid-19 infections, India reported the lowest spike in over five months yesterday. The nation's tally rose to 99,30,741. With 354 new deaths, the death toll mounted to 1,44,059. Total active cases currently stand at 3,39,820, while total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 15.55 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to December 14. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.