Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 3.05 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally surged past one crore fifty thousand cases with 24,337 new cases on Monday. The death toll neared 1.46 lakh with 333 fatalities. Recoveries in the country currently stand at 96.06 lakh. Several countries around the world banned flights and travellers from Britain as London said the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now "out of control." Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that India may be able to start Covid-19 vaccinations as early as January. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Centre should make it clear that it would provide Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to everyone in country: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Policemen prepare to tie a mask on the face of a motorbike rider as they distribute facemasks to commuters during an awareness campaign for Covid-19 in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian students, families caught up in UK flight suspension due to new coronavirus strain
Many Indian students booked to travel back home to be with their friends and family in India over the Christmas and New Year period are among those caught up in Monday’s suspension of all flights to and from the UK as the world reacts to a new rapid-spreading strain of coronavirus detected in parts of England.
No need for major alarm: WHO on new coronavirus strain
The World Health Organization cautioned against major alarm over a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain, saying this was a normal part of a pandemic's evolution.
EU greenlights Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine after agency gives safety nod
The European Union on Monday gave official approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be used across the 27-nation bloc, raising hopes that countries can begin administering the first shots to their citizens shortly after Christmas.
UK coronavirus strain could more easily infect children
A new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Britain carries mutations that could mean children are as susceptible to becoming infected with it as adults - unlike previous strains, scientists said on Monday.
Covid-19: Karnataka to trace 138 UK arrivals
The Karnataka government has decided to trace 138 passengers who arrived in the state from the United Kingdom with no negative Covid-19 certificate. They will be subjected to an RT-PCR test and if their samples test positive, genetic sequencing of the sample will be done at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) lab, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters here on Monday.
Monday meltdown: Covid-19 scare cracks equities
Indian benchmark equity indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- tumbled on Monday by over 3% each as panic selling gripped stock markets across the globe on fears of new deadly strain of the Coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.
Mainland China recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases on December21, compared with 23 the previous day, and will look to strengthen measures to prevent the arrival of a new strain of the coronavirus, the country's health authority said.
(Reuters)