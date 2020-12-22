Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 3.05 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally surged past one crore fifty thousand cases with 24,337 new cases on Monday. The death toll neared 1.46 lakh with 333 fatalities. Recoveries in the country currently stand at 96.06 lakh. Several countries around the world banned flights and travellers from Britain as London said the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now "out of control." Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that India may be able to start Covid-19 vaccinations as early as January. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.