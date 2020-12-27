Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 3 lakh

With 22,272 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases rose over one crore sixty-nine lakh on December 26. India now has reported less than 30,000 daily new Covid-19 cases continuously for the last 13 days while daily recoveries have outnumbered daily new cases successively for the last 29 days. The daily new Covid-19 fatality count was also reported below 300 after over six months yesterday. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
South Korea reported 970 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 56,872 cases, with 808 deaths.
That is the smallest in five days but still not far off from the record 1,241 infections logged on Friday.
(Reuters)
Japan to halt all new entries from abroad next week
Japan will halt all new non-resident foreign arrivals coming from overseas from Monday until late January, Tokyo said Saturday, as the country reported its first cases of a new strain of the novel coronavirus.
Read more
Jammu and Kashmir recorded its 1,19,877 positive cases of Covid-19 and 1,867 deaths so far. Credit: PTI Photo
Bengaluru cops plan to impose Section 144 on New Year
Bengaluru city police are considering clamping Section 144 during New Year's eve across Bengaluru to prevent public revelry and, with it, the threat of a possible second wave of Covid-19, particularly in the wake of the emergence of the new strain of the virus.
Read more
103-year-old man with diabetes beats Covid-19
A symptomatic 103-year-old man with serious comorbidities has become one of the oldest persons in the city to catch Covid-19 and survive it.
Read more
From the lab to the jab: How BioNTech-Pfizer won the Covid-19 vaccine race
It was over breakfast on the wintry morning of January 24 that Ozlem Tureci and her husband Ugur Sahin decided, "we need to fire the starting gun on this".
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.