Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 3 lakh

With 22,272 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases rose over one crore sixty-nine lakh on December 26. India now has reported less than 30,000 daily new Covid-19 cases continuously for the last 13 days while daily recoveries have outnumbered daily new cases successively for the last 29 days. The daily new Covid-19 fatality count was also reported below 300 after over six months yesterday. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.