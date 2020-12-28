Coronavirus news live updates: 1,122 Bengalureans flying in from UK tested for new Covid-19 strain

With 18,732 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases rose over one crore eighty-seven lakh today. The country's tally currently stands at 1,01,87,850. The daily new Covid-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months for the second consecutive day. Indian researchers have found 19 coronavirus variants circulating in India with "escape mutations" that allow them to evade the antibodies generated by immune systems and one such variant is spreading fast in Andhra Pradesh. On the vaccine front, sources believe that the Indian drug regulator may give nod to the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine next week, before deciding on giving emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
West Bengal reports 1,435 new Covid-19 cases, 29 fresh fatalities.
1,122 Bengalureans flying in from UK tested for new Covid-19 strain
By Sunday, Karnataka had tested 1,587 travellersfrom the UKas part of ongoing efforts to determine if any have been infected by a new variant of novel coronavirus found in sizable numbers in the European country.
Read more here
The place hit hardest by coronavirus
Hospitals in Gallup are nearly full. Most stores are empty. The unemployment rate in the county where the city sits is one and a half times the national average. Earlier this month, it had the most cases per capita of any metro area in the United States, according to a New York Times database.
Read more here
Indian Covid-19 mutation 'N440k' found in one-third of Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus genomes
Indian researchers have found 19 coronavirus variants circulating in India with "escape mutations" that allow them to evade the antibodies generated by immune systems and one such variant is spreading fast in Andhra Pradesh.
Read more here