Coronavirus news live updates: 1,122 Bengalureans flying in from UK tested for new Covid-19 strain

With 18,732 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases rose over one crore eighty-seven lakh today. The country's tally currently stands at 1,01,87,850. The daily new Covid-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months for the second consecutive day. Indian researchers have found 19 coronavirus variants circulating in India with "escape mutations" that allow them to evade the antibodies generated by immune systems and one such variant is spreading fast in Andhra Pradesh. On the vaccine front, sources believe that the Indian drug regulator may give nod to the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine next week, before deciding on giving emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.