Coronavirus news live updates: Schools, colleges in Mumbai not to reopen till January 15

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,02,45,081 and death toll rises to 1,48,408. Six persons in the country who recently returned from the UK have been found to carry the new Covid-19 strain first identified in the UK. The Ministry of Health said that 70% of all Covid-19 deaths have been reported among men. Samples of Covid-positive flyers who arrived in India from Dec 9 to 22 will be subject to genome sequencing. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.