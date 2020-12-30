Coronavirus news live updates: Schools, colleges in Mumbai not to reopen till January 15

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,02,45,081 and death toll rises to 1,48,408. Six persons in the country who recently returned from the UK have been found to carry the new Covid-19 strain first identified in the UK. The Ministry of Health said that 70% of all Covid-19 deaths have been reported among men. Samples of Covid-positive flyers who arrived in India from Dec 9 to 22 will be subject to genome sequencing. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Two more contacts of UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Two more contacts of people who were found infected with Covid-19 after returning from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the disease, officials said on Tuesday.
Officials kept us in dark about new variant: Father of woman who tested positive for new Covid-19 variant
After learning in the news that his 34-year-old daughter and six-year-old granddaughter were carrying the new variant of the virus, he spoke to her on the phone.
China is struggling to get the world to trust its vaccines
Of all the developing countries testing China’s Covid-19 vaccines, few are friendlier to Beijing than Pakistan. In the years leading up to the pandemic, China financed nearly $70 billion across the South Asian nation on roads, railways and power stations, and Pakistan now has two Chinese clinical trials underway, with even senior government officials being inoculated.
In text message, West Bengal govt assures doctors of free Covid-19 vaccine
The West Bengal government has started sending text messages to doctors in state-run hospitals assuring them that they would get the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost once it is available, officials said.
