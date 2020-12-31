Coronavirus news live updates: India reports 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, 299 deaths

India reported 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Anticipating a huge turnout at Bengaluru’s central business district on New Year’s eve, police have banned vehicles on some CBD roads from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. The United States is expected to approve the low-cost AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in April, a senior official said, more than three months after Britain's green light on Wednesday.Oxford and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine can be 80 per cent effective when there are three months between shots, an official involved in approving the vaccine in Britain said, but there is insufficient evidence to back a regime involving a half dose. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.