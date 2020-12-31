Coronavirus news live updates: India reports 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, 299 deaths

India reported 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Anticipating a huge turnout at Bengaluru’s central business district on New Year’s eve, police have banned vehicles on some CBD roads from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. The United States is expected to approve the low-cost AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in April, a senior official said, more than three months after Britain's green light on Wednesday.Oxford and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine can be 80 per cent effective when there are three months between shots, an official involved in approving the vaccine in Britain said, but there is insufficient evidence to back a regime involving a half dose. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine
The vaccine is an inactivated, two-dose vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. The company announced Wednesday that preliminary data from last-stage trials had shown it to be 79.3 per cent effective.
US reports 3,927 Covid-19 deaths, a new daily record
More than 3,900 people died of Covid-19 in the US Wednesday, according to a count released by Johns Hopkins University, a new daily record for fatalities from the virus.
India reports 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
A total of 17,20,49,274 samples tested for Covid-19 up to December 30. Of these, 11,27,244 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
UK coronavirus variant found in California
The highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Britain has been detected in California, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, a day after the first known US case was documented in Colorado.
UK coronavirus variant in Colorado, California alarms scientists
A contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading through Britain has left that nation grappling with new lockdowns, curtailed air travel and a surge in infections. Now it has appeared in Colorado and California.
In order to control the spread of Covid-19, it is mandatory for devotees coming to the Magh Mela, Prayagraj and Sant Samagam, Mathura and other fairs to bring negative test report conducted within 5 days: Government of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
Premier League under pressure as Covid-19 wreaks fresh havoc
Premier League chiefs postponed a third English top-flight match due to coronavirus outbreaks on Wednesday but said they had full confidence in their protocols despite calls for a "circuit-breaker".
25 days that changed the world: How Covid-19 slipped from China’s grip
Celebrated as the hero who helped uncover the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, or SARS, 17 years ago, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, now 84, was under orders to rush to Wuhan, a city in central China, and investigate a strange new coronavirus.
US expects to approve UK-backed AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in April
The United States is expected to approve the low-cost AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in April, a senior official said, more than three months after Britain's green light on Wednesday.
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be up to 80% effective with a delay between doses: UK Official
Oxford and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine can be 80 per cent effective when there are three months between shots, an official involved in approving the vaccine in Britain said, but there is insufficient evidence to back a regime involving a half dose.
New Year: Bengaluru to impose Section 144 from 12 noon today
Anticipating a huge turnout atBengaluru’scentral business district on New Year’s eve, police have banned vehicles on some CBD roads from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.
