Coronavirus news live: Delhi records 424 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India for the second consecutive day, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,23,965, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99.27 lakh. Meanwhile, India approved the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, as nations across the world raced to get their populations inoculated to beat back surging infection numbers. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Learning in times of Covid-19
School education matters a lot - to school managers, teachers and students. Parents do not go to schools as such but issues concerning school education do come home to them. Waking up their wards at the crack of dawn five (or six) days in a week, getting them ready, prim and proper.
Covid-hit Manchester City still too good for Chelsea
Manchester City brushed off a series of coronavirus-related absences to outclass Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and reassert their Premier League title challenge.
Here are the states, cities in India that are reopening schools from January 2021
As the daily coronavirus cases subsided in India, several states and cities have decided to reopen schools with the onset of the new year. From January, schools across several states are set to begin regular classes for Class 9-12, whose board exams for 2021 are yet to be held.
Bharat Biotech vaccine more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Harsh Vardhan
With some Congress leaders raising concerns over the grant of approval to Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asserted on Sunday that Covaxin is more likely to work against newer variants of the virus, including the UK variant, and asked politicians not to "discredit well laid out science-backed protocols" followed for approving the jab.
Serum Institute of India to meet local demand for AstraZeneca vaccine for next two months before exporting
Serum Institute of India (SII), the local maker of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, said on Sunday it intends to concentrate on meeting India's own immediate demand in the next two months before exporting to other interested countries.
Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 9,792 with 26 new fatalities
Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 9,792 with 26 new fatalities, infection tally jumps to 5,54,975 as 896 more people test positive; active case count 10,446: Health department bulletin
