Coronavirus news live: Delhi records 424 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India for the second consecutive day, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,23,965, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99.27 lakh. Meanwhile, India approved the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, as nations across the world raced to get their populations inoculated to beat back surging infection numbers. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.