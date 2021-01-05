Coronavirus news live updates: 8 people in Maharashtra, 3 in Rajasthan test positive for new UK Covid-19 strain

Daily new Covid-19 cases in the country remained below 20,000 for the third consecutive day yesterday taking the virus caseload to 1,03,40,469, while the recoveries surged to 99.46 lakh. A total of 16,505 people tested positive for coronavirus infection yesterday. The death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities. Meanwhile, India approved the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, as nations across the world raced to get their populations inoculated to beat surging infection numbers. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.