Coronavirus news live updates: 8 people in Maharashtra, 3 in Rajasthan test positive for new UK Covid-19 strain

Daily new Covid-19 cases in the country remained below 20,000 for the third consecutive day yesterday taking the virus caseload to 1,03,40,469, while the recoveries surged to 99.46 lakh. A total of 16,505 people tested positive for coronavirus infection yesterday. The death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities. Meanwhile, India approved the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, as nations across the world raced to get their populations inoculated to beat surging infection numbers. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
The total number of samples tested up to January 4 is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested yesterday: ICMR
Mamata hints at implementing PM Kisan scheme
Accusing the Centre of "pursuing politics" over the issue of implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Bengal, Banerjee said she wouldn't let the farmers suffer.
"I had repeatedly asked the Centre to transfer funds allotted under the PM-Kisan scheme to the state government. That was never done. They (central government officials) claimed that around 21.7 lakh farmers from Bengal had registered themselves on a portal to get the benefits of the scheme.
"They (Centre) have sought verification of this data. I understood that the Centre was trying to politicise the matter. We also realised that farmers should not suffer because of this... I have asked the Centre to pass on the data so that we can start the verification process," she said.
Under the PM-Kisan scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to small and marginal farmer families.
US screened 500 million fewer airport passengers in 2020 due to drop in air travel caused by Covid-19
The US government screened 500 million fewer people at US airport checkpoints in 2020, down 61% over 2019, as air travel slowed sharply during the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Monday.
The TSA said it screened 324 million passengers throughout its airport security checkpoints in 2020, down from 824 million passengers screened in 2019. In recent weeks, travel has rebounded slightly. On Sunday, TSA screened 1.327 million people at airport checkpoints, the most since mid-March, but still down 45% from the same day in 2020.
TSA said in a statement it anticipates "daily travel volumes will continue to rise steadily and follow seasonal patterns. However, the agency expects volume will remain well below pre-pandemic levels through most of 2021."
New York, Florida tell hospitals to speed Covid-19 vaccinations or lose supply
The governors of New York and Florida sought to accelerate the slower-than-expected rollout of coronavirus vaccines by warning hospitals on Monday that they would reduce future allocations to those that fail to dispense shots quickly enough.
In New York, hospitals must administer vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and loss of future supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, hours before announcing the state's first known instance of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain.
EDITORIAL | Covid-19 vaccine approvals: Transparency is key
That at least one, and potentially two, Covid-19 vaccines could be ready for a mass roll out in the next few months is indeed a good start to the new year. Yet, the fact that regulatory approvals have been granted, even if they are only emergency authorisations, to the Oxford University-AstraZeneca-Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin even before their phase 3 trial data is available has caused concern over the seeming haste.
Coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks.
In deadliest week so far, US loses more than 18,400 lives to Covid-19
December was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with nearly 78,000 deaths, and health officials warned that even more people will likely die in January despite the rollout of vaccines.
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown in UK for 6 weeks
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a six-week lockdown for England's 56 million people, including the closure of schools, after a surge in coronavirus cases brought warnings that hospitals could soon face collapse.
Misleading claims on efficacy, questions on rollout cast shadow on India's Covid-19 vaccination campaign
Misleading government claims on efficacy and unanswered questions on the mysterious vaccine rollout “in a clinical trial mode” have cast a shadow on India’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign which is about to take off as one of the world’s biggest adult mass inoculation drives.
