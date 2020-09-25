Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 58-lakh mark, 92,000 deaths reported

India's Covid-19 case tally stands at 58,19,240, of which 47,36,364 have recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 92,216. Prakash Javadekar announced that the IFFI, originally meant to be held in November, is being moved to January 2021 and will be held in a hybrid format. Stay tuned for more updates.
Four Bengaluru hospitals in dock over Covid-19 beds
TheBruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated criminal prosecution against four city hospitals under the Disaster Management Act for not reserving 50% beds for Covid-19 patients referred by the government.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 25
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 58,19,240; death toll stands at 92,216 as of September 25.
Thermal screening of visitors outside Bara Imambara, as the monument reopens after a gap of more than six months owing to coronavirus related lockdown, in Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Novavax starts late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial in UK
Novavax Inc on Thursday started a late-stage trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in partnership with the UK government's Vaccines Taskforce.
