Coronavirus news live updates: Indian Railways' headquarters in Delhi to remain shut July 14, 15 as more people test Covid-19 positive

India's coronavirus cases see yet another single-day high as the nation records 28,701 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The tally crosses the 9 lakh-mark and the death toll surpasses 23,600. Covid-19 recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362 and the recovery rate rises to 62.93%. Covid-19 labs expand to a total of 1,194 labs. Meanwhile, the global tally moves towards 13 million as WHO reports over 2.3 lakh cases on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates.
Lockdown in Karnataka's Raichur to remain imposed from July 15 to July 22
Lockdown to remain imposed in Raichur city and Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district fromJuly 15 to July 22 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic: R Venkatesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Raichur
Rajasthan reports 544 new Covid-19 cases
544 Covid-19cases and 8 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 8:30 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 24,936, including 5,788 active cases & 518 deaths: State Health Department
Rail Bhawan headquarters of India Railways to stay shut on July 14, 15
Rail Bhawan, headquarters of Indian Railways in central Delhi, will remain shut on July 14, 15 as some more Covid-19 cases have been detected on its premises, according to an order issued today
No Ganesh pandals, mass Eid prayers this year in Madhya Pradesh
No public Ganesh pandals, mass Eid prayers this year due to Covid-19 outbreak, says MP govt, also lays down attendance restrictions for functions like marriages and funerals
12 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive
12 more people, including 10 BSF personnel, test positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya, raising state's virus count to 319; active case count now 271: Health Minister A L Hek
UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar records 90 new Covid-19 cases
UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district records 90 new Covid-19 patients, tally now 3,495, highest for any district in state so far, number of active cases stands at 872: Official data
Haryana reports 7 new Covid-19 cases
Haryana reports 7 more Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 308, while 689 fresh cases raise infection tally to 21,929; active case count stands at 4,984: Health department
Delhi reports 1,246 new Covid-19 case
1246 Covid-19positive cases, 1344 recovered/discharged/migrated and 40 deaths in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,13,740 including 91,312 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,411 deaths: Government of Delhi
CRPF Sub-inspector posted in Kulgam dies due to Covid-19
A CRPF Sub-Inspector posted in Kulgam died due to Covid-19. Cremation will take place in Srinagar. This is the 12th death in CRPF due to Covid-19: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal reaches 956 with 24 more fatalities; 1,435 new cases push tally to 31,448: Health dept
Gujarat's Covid-19 tally nears 43,000-mark with 902 new cases
902 Covid-19 cases & 10 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 42,808, including 29,806 cured/discharged and 2,057 deaths: State Health Department
71 new Covid-19 positive cases detected in Uttarakhand today
The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state stands at 3,608 after 71 positive cases were reported and 70 patients were cured today. Total death toll stands at 49: Uttarakhand State Control Room Covid-19
Maharashtra reports 6,497 new Covid-19 cases, 193 more deaths
6,497 Covid-19 cases, 4,182 discharged & 193 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,60,924, including 1,44,507 discharged, 1,05,637 active cases & 10,482 deaths: State Health Department
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ramp up Covid-19 testing capacity to 50,000 per day
GoAir repatriates over 18,000 Indian citizens in 1 month
Budget carrier GoAir on Monday said it operated over 100 international charter flights and repatriated 18,195 stranded Indians in one month amidst thecoronaviruspandemic.
Delhi govt allows restro-bars, hotels and clubs in city to sell their beer stock expiring by July 31 to liquor shops: Official
18,850 people recovered from Covid-19 in last 24 hrs: Govt
18,850 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among Covid-19 patients to 5,53,470. The recovery rate has further improved to 63.02% today. 19 states have a recovery rate higher than the national average: Government of India
Maharashtra CM's focus on containing Covid-19: Balasaheb Thorat
Coordination between Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents good, the focus of administration under CM Uddhav Thackeray entirely on containment of Covid-19outbreak: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat
People spreading lies about Kerala's Covid-19 related activities: CM
Some people are spreading lies regarding Kerala's Covid-19related activities. Another allegation is that Kerala is not doing enough tests. Test Positivity Rate is 2.27% in Kerala which is better than that of the country: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala reports 449 new Covid-19 cases
449 new Covid-19cases and two deaths reported in Kerala today. The fatality rate in Kerala is 0.39% which is better than that in other states: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Volunteers carry Covid-19 patient's body to burial ground
4,328 new Covid-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu
4,328 Covid-19cases, 3,035 discharged & 66 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,42,798, including 92,567 discharged, 48,196 active cases & 2,032 deaths: State Health Department
Lockdown won’t be extended in Bengaluru: CM
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday made it clear that the government had no plans to extend the lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts beyond July 22.
Sikkim reports 2 more Covid-19 cases
Two more testpositive for Covid-19 in Sikkim, raising infection tally to 153 in the state, the number of active cases stands at 71: Health department
TN govt extends suspension of bus services till July 31
Tamil Nadu extends suspension of bus services till July 31 in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases. Earlier, bus services were suspended till July 15.
'Dakshina Kannada to be under complete lockdown from July 16'
We have decided to impose complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district from July 16for one week. Lockdown norms will be issued soon by Deputy Commissioner: Kota Srinivas Poojary, District in-charge Minister
Andhra reports highest single-day spike of 37 Covid-19 deaths
Andhra Pradesh reports record single-day high of 37 Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 365. Coronavirus tally touches 31,103 with the addition of 1,935 more cases, also a new high: Govt
Deputy magistrate in WB dies of Covid-19
A deputy magistrate in West Bengal dies of Covid-19; first senior government official to succumb to the disease in the state: Health department
Karnataka govt orders 'strict isolation' for people awaiting Covid-19 test results
Karnataka Health Department issues circular advising 'strict isolation/quarantine at home' for people who have undergone Covid-19testing until their results are declared.
Covid-19 cases in UP cross 38,000
Record 1,654 Covid-19cases in past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh push count to over 38,000, death toll reaches 955 with 21 more fatalities; the number of active cases 12,972: Official
Karnataka Dy CM urges CM to cancel licence of pvt hospitals which didn't hand over 50% beds to govt
Karnataka Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan urged CM BS Yediyurappa to cancel the licence of private hospitals and private medical colleges which did not hand over their 50% beds, which needed to be given, to the govt: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister's Office
Punjab govt puts complete bar on all public gatherings
Punjab government has put a complete bar on all public gatherings while restricting social gatherings to five and marriages/other social functions to 30 instead of the current 50: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
39-yr-old Covid-19 patient becomes first patient to recover from Sardar Patel Covid-19 care in Delhi
Delhi: 39-year-old man discharged from newly set up Sardar Patel Covid-19 care centre becomes the first patient to be completely recovered of the disease at the facility.
Thailand plans $3.2 bn soft loans to boost tourism
Thailand plans 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) of new soft loans to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourist and services sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.
Actor Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus
On Sunday, Sadh tweeted that though he was feeling "perfectly fine", he would be undergoing a precautionaryCovid-19test, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive.
SC refuses to entertain a plea seeking restriction on Shri Amarnath Yatra 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic
India at good position in Covid-19 battle, asks Rahul Gandhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting to review Covid-19 situation in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
India's GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine is delayed, 4% in base case: Report
A longer wait for a vaccine against Covid-19 virus may lead to a contraction of up to 7.5 per cent in the Indian GDP in FY21, a foreign brokerage said on Monday.
Include yoga and meditation to reduce the stress: Govt
Taking care of your mental health is the most important, especially during the lockdown period.
Let us be kind to ourselves and try to include yoga and meditation to reduce the stress.
For concerns related to mental health, call NIMHANS 08046110007.
1st cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel Centre: ITBP
The first cured patient discharged today from Sardar Patel Covid-19 Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. Total 147 positive patients admitted to the centre till date. ITBP is looking after the facility: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) (ANI)
Karnataka CM holds meet with District Officers, Police Superintendents
"A video conversation was held today with the District Officers, Chief Operating Officers and Police Superintendents of various districts including Bengaluru City, Kalaburgi and Mysore. Senior ministers and officials were present," said Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.
Second 'Plasma Bank' at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital: Sisodia
Preparations are underway to set up a second 'Plasma Bank' at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital. It will begin operations soon, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Himachal Pradesh reports no new Covid-19 positive case today till now. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,213 including 266 active cases, 923 recoveries and 9 deaths: State Health Department
Congress slams PM over PM CARES Fund
"Only the BJP could think it's okay to receive thousands of crores in donations & then shut off all scope for inquiry into the fund," says Congress in a tweet.
Covid-19: PM Modi and Sundar Pichai interact over leveraging the power of technology
"During our interaction, @sundarpichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet.
"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more," he said.
COVID-19: CBSE not to announce merit list for class 12 examination
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam results announced. Overall Pass Percentage is 88.78%.
CBSE not to announce merit list for class 12 examination
A company based in Dilshad Garden Delhi named Xi.in is sending out emails on COVID-19 with heading - MyGov Notification is fraudulent and FAKE! These emails and the company is not associated with MyGov.
Strict lockdown restrictions reimposed in most parts of Kashmir after sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in valley over last one week: Official
One in three South Korean Covid-19 patients improve with remdesivir
One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with Covid-19 showed an improvement in their condition after being given Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir, health authorities said.
Total number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand rise to 3,774 including 1,433 active cases, 2308 recovered/discharged and 33 deaths: State Health Department
95 new Covid-19 cases, 133 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10.30am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 24,487, including 5,753 active cases and 514 deaths: State Health Department
Covid-19 crisis takes global corporate debt to nearly $1 trillion
The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around $9.3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.
Record spike of 28,701 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, India's tally crosses 8.78 lakh
India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
In Pics: Pune: Large number of people at a vegetable market as 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune from midnight today. (ANI)
Harsh Vardhan visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan visits the 10,200-bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), in Chhattarpur, New Delhi, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (PIB/PTI Photo)
For the first time across the Indian Railways loads Special Parcel Train beyond the country borders from Andhra Pradesh to Bangladesh. Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo
Record single-day spike of 28,701 Covid-19 cases takes India's tally to 8,78,254; death toll rises to 23,174 with 500 more fatalities:Govt
1,18,06,256 samples tested for Covid-19 till 12th July, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Man dies due to coronavirus infection after attending a ‘Covid party,’ says Texas hospital
A 30-year-old man who believed the coronavirus was a hoax and attended a “Covid party” died after being infected with the virus, according to a Texas hospital.
Karnataka Minister CT Ravi tests positive for Covid-19. His wife and staff members test negative.
Karnataka Minister CT Ravi tests positive for Covid-19. He is the first minister in the state to test positive. His wife tested negative.
Bachchans testing positive for Covid-19 an alarm bell for India?
When India’s biggest film star, Amitabh Bachchan, announced Saturday night that he had contracted the coronavirus, a loud alarm bell rang across India.
COVID-19 recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362. Recovery rate rises to 62.93%
Argentina passes 100,000 Covid-19 cases
Argentina has registered more than 100,000COVID-19cases, its Ministry of Health said Sunday, despite the Buenos Aires area -- the country's coronavirus hot spot -- being under extended shutdown.
The country now has recorded 1,845 deaths from the pandemic with 100,153 positive cases and almost 43,000 people recovered.
Vande Bharat Mission flight from Sharjah, UAE carrying 152 passengers including an infant arrived at Indore Airport
A Vande Bharat Mission flight from Sharjah, UAE carrying 152 passengers including an infant arrived at Indore Airport (MP). All passengers were found to be asymptomatic&will remain under institutional quarantine as per norms of govt: Amit Malakar, Indore nodal officer
Fans worship for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan
A member of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association offers tilak on his statue while worshiping for his speedy recovery after he tested positive with coronavirus, at Amitabh Bachchan temple in Kolkata, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case accused test negative for Covid-19
Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have tested negative for Covid-19. They will be produced before Special NIA Court today (13th July); the Court will consider NIA's demand for their 10-day custody.
More cities to come under lockdown as India's Covid-19 tally surges to nearly 8.5 lakh
As the country's Covid-19 tally rose to nearly 8.5 lakh, authorities were getting ready to reimpose lockdown for varying periods in more cities, including in Bengaluru and Pune, in the coming days, while there appeared to be an improvement in the situation in the national capital.
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.
Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation limits extended by a week
The Thiruvananthapuram district administration on Sunday extended the lockdown in the city Corporation limits till July 20 to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Kiren Rijiju to hold 2-day online meet with state sports ministers to discuss way forward amid Covid-19
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold discussions with sports ministers of all states and union territories from July 14 to figure a way forward as sporting activities begin to resume amid the gradual lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Punjab to have stricter lockodwn to curb Covid-19: CM Amarinder Singh
The Punjab government will on Monday announce more stringent restrictions in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.
Covid-19 tally rises to 7,873 in Kerala with 435 new cases
Kerala on Sunday reported more than 400 positive coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, taking the tally of infections in the state to 7,873.
DST start-up launches indigenous fluorescence probes used in RT-PCR tests
The VNIR Biotechnologies Private Limited, a spin-off by JNCASR under the Department of Science and Technology, has launched indigenous fluorescence probes, one of the critical components in RT-PCR test kits used in coronavirus diagnosis, a statement said on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 tally reaches 36,476; death toll rises to 934
The death toll due to Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday mounted to 934 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,384 fresh infections pushed the tally to 36,476, health officials said.
Recovery rate nears 80% in Delhi; plans to use stadiums as Covid-19 facilities put on hold
Delhi's daily Covid-19 case count on Sunday remained below the 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day and with the recovery rate improving to nearly 80 per cent, authorities have for now put on hold plans to use stadiums as makeshift coronavirus care facilities.
West Bengal's Covid-19 tally crosses 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
West Bengal's Covid-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Sunday with record 1,560 new cases reported from different parts of the state, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.
BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence, lower death rates, new study finds
Putting life into a much talked about theory, two independent studies including one carried out by researchers at Jawaharlal Nehru University, here have shown that countries with an active Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccination programme have much reduced Covid-19 incidence and lower death rates.
Kasargod witnesses spike in Covid-19 local spread; two more deaths in Kerala take toll to 31
Kerala's Kasargod seems to be witnessing a fresh wave of concern with41 of the 56 newCovid-19-infected persons in the district getting infected through local contacts.
48 persons, including 28 policemen, test positive at Telangana Raj Bhavan; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan test negative
48 persons, including 28policemen, have tested positive in the Covid-19 tests conducted at the Telangana Raj Bhavan.
Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who also took the test is negative.
Sunday lockdown brings Karnataka to a standstill
Roads wore a deserted look and shops remained shut during the second Sunday curfew to help fight Covid-19, bringing Karnataka to a virtual standstill.
Tamil Nadu reports 4,244 Covid-19 cases, 69 fatalities
After a gap of a few days, the number of Covid-19 cases shot past the 4,000 mark on Sunday in Tamil Nadu with 4,244 fresh infections being reported, taking the tally to 1,38,470, the health department said. Sixty nine fatalities pushed the death count to 1,966, it said in a bulletin.
85 Covid-19 positive cases, 59 patients cured in Goa today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,453, including 1,487 recovered cases and 14 deaths: Directorate of Health Services, Goa. (ANI)
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to take call on extending lockdown to other districts
Guidelines for the lockdown announced in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will be issued on Monday morning. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa will also hold a video conference with DCs from all districts on Monday, following which the government will decide whether to extend the lockdown to other districts.
Sri Lanka polls: Election rallies of president, PM cancelled temporarily after spike in Covid-19 cases
All election rallies of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have been cancelled temporarily, the SLPP announced on Sunday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.
Karnataka reports 2,627 fresh cases and 71 deaths, Bengaluru accounts for 1,525 cases and 45 deaths
World seeing India's successful battle against Covid-19 under PM Narendra Modi: Amit Shah
India is in a "good position" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the country will fight the disease with determination and enthusiasm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.
PIL in SC for compensation to kin of Covid-19 victims
A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking adequate ex-gratia monetary compensation to the next of kin of all Indian citizens who succumb to Covid-19, especially for the financially weaker sections of society.
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 62.93%: Health ministry
Focussed and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent increase in the number of recovered cases in the country, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.
Gujarat minister's son, friends arrested for violating lockdown
The son of a Gujarat minister and his two friends were arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating the lockdown and the night curfew orders in Surat, a senior police official said.
Maharashtra reported 7,827 new Covid-19 cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,54,427 including 1,40,325 recoveries and 10,289 deaths: State Health Department - ANI
Akhilesh Yadav suggests four-day workweek to UP government
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends.
Andhra Pradesh records new single-day high of 1,933 cases, 19 deaths
A new daily record of 1,933 cases pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday. The Covid-19 toll escalated to 328 as the state reported a fresh single-day high of 19 deaths, the government said in its latest bulletin.
Govt in talks with Japan to reduce bullet train project cost, make it more in line with 'Make in India'
Aimed at reducingthe cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and makingit more in line with the 'Make in India' intiative, the Centre is in talks with Japan to explore the possibility ofIndian companies taking some of the highly specialised engineering jobs.
9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests conducted in the national capital today. Total number of tests done so far stands at 789,853: Delhi Government - ANI
Tamil Nadu reports 68 deaths, 4244 new Covid-19 positive cases and 3,617 discharges today. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,38,470 including 46,969 active cases and 1,966 deaths: State Health Department - ANI
1,573 Covid-19 cases, 2,276 recoveries & 37 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,12,494, including 89,968 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,155 active cases, & 3,371 deaths: Delhi Health Department
Number of Covid-19 cases reaches 1,191 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 256 cases are active: State Health Department
Up to Election Commission to decide when to hold Bihar Assembly polls: BJP
After insisting for weeks that the Bihar elections will be held as per the schedule, the BJP, in a major climbdown, has now conceded it was for the Election Commission to decide whether polls were possible or not during the Covid-19 pandemic.
