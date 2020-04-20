Coronavirus news live updates: With over 1300 cases in 24 hours, India's tally now at at 16,870; death toll at 549

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned in his announcement, a number of restrictions such as in the rural and agriculture sector, manufacturing in SEZs and industrial zones will be lifted and will become operational from today. MHA has set guidelines for movement of stranded workers within the location they are currently in. Other than the hotspots and containment zones which are demarcated by the states, people across the country will be allowed certain relaxations while abiding by the safety measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of masks. Globally, the United States records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
1553 new cases and 36 deaths in India says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha stands at 68
Government of India to Kerala govt- Government of Kerala has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures. In its order,Kerala Govt has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the 15th April MHA order.
Government of India to Kerala govt said thatsuch additional activities allowed by Kerala Govt, includes opening of local workshops; Barber shops; restaurants; book stores; MSMEs in municipal limits; bus travel in the cities/ towns for shorter distance etc, according to ANI's sources.
Government of India to Kerala Govt- This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated 15th April issued under the Disaster Management Act 20o5, sources told ANI.
Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal, in a series of tweets on 19th April, alleged defective test kits supplied by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as the reason for testing delays.
"Apropos a mischievous report circulating in social media about the alleged delay in the time taken for testing swab samples in West Bengal, it is clarified that:
1.The testing kits supplied by ICMR-NICED about two weeks ago have started to throw up a large number of ‘inconclusive’ results, necessitating a repeat/ ‘confirmatory’ test run, thereby causing a delay in the generation of the final test report.
2. There was no problem earlier when the testing kits were being received directly from National Institute of Virology, Pune. Recently, the supplies to Government Labs in West Bengal have been routed through ICMR-NICED, Kolkata.
3.This problem has been faced not just by Government labs in the State but other testing labs in the country, based on their feedback shared in the relevant user groups.
4. The apparently defective test kits supplied by ICMR-NICED, Kolkata are resulting in a high number of repeat/ confirmatory tests and causing delays and other attendant problems at a time when we are battling a pandemic. This is an issue that ICMR needs to look into immediately." -- the department said in a series of tweets.
Feluda to crack the COVID-19 mystery, Jatayu in tow
An indigenous paper-strip test, named after one of India’s most famous fictional private investigators, has shown promise in detecting COVID-19 in an hour’s time using sophisticated gene-editing technology.
List of services allowed and banned from April 20
Relaxations in the COVID-19 will set in from Monday except for containment zones. However, all states are not providing for relaxations. The Centre has already said states cannot dilute its directions on lockdown but can make it more stringent if the situation warrants. Delhi has decided not to provide any relaxation but will review on April 27 while Kerala has announced a graded withdrawal.
Lockdown in Telangana to continue till May 7
Lockdown in Telangana will continue till May 7. Cabinet will decide further course of action on May 5. Swiggy Zomato won't be allowed from April 20: Telangana CM
COVID-19 outbreak: Joblessness rate triples to over 20%
