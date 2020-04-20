Coronavirus news live updates: With over 1300 cases in 24 hours, India's tally now at at 16,870; death toll at 549

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned in his announcement, a number of restrictions such as in the rural and agriculture sector, manufacturing in SEZs and industrial zones will be lifted and will become operational from today. MHA has set guidelines for movement of stranded workers within the location they are currently in. Other than the hotspots and containment zones which are demarcated by the states, people across the country will be allowed certain relaxations while abiding by the safety measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of masks. Globally, the United States records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.