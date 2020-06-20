Coronavirus news live updates: India's single-day spike of fresh COVID-19 cases crosses 14,500-mark for the first time; Total tally tops 3.9 lakh

India's COVID-19 death toll stood at 12,970 and the number of positive neared 4 over lakh, on Saturday. The nation registered a record one-day jump of 14,516 COVID-19 cases in a grim trend that has continued for most of this month as Chennai was back into lockdown after a sharp rise in the infections. In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and now stands at 2,13,831, which showed that around 53.79% of the patients have recovered so far. Globally, more than 82 lakh people have tested positive for the virus ever since its emergence in China last December and over 4.45 lakh have died. Stay tuned for more updates.