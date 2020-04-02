Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally climbs to 2,288; death toll at 75

As India enters the ninth day of lockdown, an exponential spike in the total number of COVID-19 positive cases is now witnessed by the nation. Crossing the 2000-mark, Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz event in Delhi's Nizamuddin has contributed majorly to this increase. The first case in Arunachal Pradesh was a man who attended the event. Haryana sees its first COVID-19 death, along with 3 deaths in Telangana and one in Gujarat and Rajasthan each, today, raising the death toll to 75 in the country. The total number of cases in India is now at 2,288. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has proposed a massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan, along with several other measures to stimulate their economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for more updates.